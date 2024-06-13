We Asked A Mixologist: Here's How To Drink Rum On Its Own

Rum is one of the world's most intriguing spirits, not only for its wide range of flavors but for exotic rum-running tales of pirates and smugglers on the high seas. Even through civil wars and America's Prohibition years, swarthy seafaring bootleggers managed to sail right past regulators to bring rum from Caribbean islands to American ones, including, infamously, the Florida Keys.

The enduring rum rummer cocktail, reportedly invented at a tiki bar in the Keys, still pays homage to those mysterious "days of glory." But plenty of people today take issue with diluting pure rum with sugary or citric add-ins, preferring instead to savor the unadulterated essence of this magical elixir. To better understand the intricacies of drinking rum on its own, either neat or on the rocks, we turned to an expert in the field, Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator for Total Wine & More.

As expected, there are a lot of "it depends" when determining an individual's experience with rum sipping, especially when drinking it unadorned. It basically comes down to the type of rum and its characteristics, which determines things like whether to enjoy it neat or chilled. Even more important, according to Horn, is to immerse yourself in the origin of each rum. "The best way to really dive into rum is to taste aged rums from different countries to really see how the terroir and stylistic differences impact the flavors and characteristics of this extremely versatile spirit!" she says.