US-Made Dassai Blue Nigori Sparkling Sake Integrates Domestic Ingredients With Japanese Tradition

Sake is too often overlooked by many in the U.S. in favor of beer or wine, but that is changing, especially with craft sake production popping up closer than ever before. The Japanese sake brewery, Dassai, located in the Yamaguchi Prefecture in Japan, opened a craft brewery in Hyde Park, New York in September 2023, bringing the knowledge and precision of craft sake brewing to their U.S. iteration, Dassai Blue. With four unique sakes available, Dassai Blue is integrating domestically brewed sake into the market with ease. The premium Junmai sake has a reputation in Japan that has carried over to the U.S., using traditional techniques while working with domestically grown rice to produce craft sake.

Dassai Blue sent over their newest Nigori Sparkling sake and their Type 23, Type 35, and Type 50 for us to try. I also had the opportunity to talk with U.S. company president Kenzo Shimotori and brand manager Jocelyn Heyward to learn more about the brand and the New York sake production. Combining my sake education from the University of Gastronomic Sciences and my sensory training as a sommelier, I tasted and reviewed the complete line-up. If you're a sake enthusiast or looking to become one, you'll want to get to know this U.S. brewed sake.

