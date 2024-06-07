WWI Combat Didn't Stop These Women From Frying Up Donuts For Soldiers

The legacy of World War I most notably focuses on the horrors of trench warfare, the almost unimaginable death toll, and the imperfect peace that set the stage for an even more massive war less than 20 years later. But among all the dread and bloodshed, human ingenuity can take a massive step forward when war conditions force improvisation. During the Great War, zippers were produced, the first blood banks were established, and Pilates was invented.

While all of those innovations had a direct correlation to the battlefield, a group of Salvation Army volunteers showed how creative they could get as they made donuts to provide a taste of the U.S. for homesick soldiers. The effort was led by Margaret Sheldon and Helen Purviance, two Salvation Army members serving at the camp of the 1st Ammunition Train, 1st Division in eastern France. There wasn't a fully functional bakery on site, obviously, so the women made do with what they could find.

After scraping together rations, they used artillery shells and wine bottles as makeshift rolling pins and a soldier's helmet to fry the donuts in. The donuts were a massive hit among the weary troops, prompting soldiers to write home praising the work being done by the women of the Salvation Army, who they had dubbed the "Donut Lassies." By preparing treats like donuts and hot cocoa, these hardworking women gave soldiers moments of comfort in the chaos of the notoriously brutal conflict.