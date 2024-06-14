A Little Truffle Oil Will Take Your Bean Dip From Simple To Sophisticated

Game day without bean dip and chips? Inconceivable! No matter whether you like to grab a couple of ready-made tubs from the store or whizz up your own version of this protein-packed appetizer, we've got a dandy way to elevate your dip from the simple to the sophisticated; the nimblest drizzle of truffle oil. This aromatic addition lends this classic, filling dip a robust umami oomph that's earthy, mushroomy, and nutty.

Now, we're talking about the real deal here — not the stuff made with synthetic additives that has a chemical-like aftertaste, but truffle oil that's infused with shavings of actual truffles. While we concede that a synthetic truffle oil is less expensive than one prepared with real truffles, some varieties have an unpalatable artificial flavor that lingers on the tongue (indeed Martha Stewart goes so far as describing these synthetic truffle oils as "horrible" because they "cling" to the taste buds). That's why it's better to select an olive oil that's been imbued with the damp, heady scent of bonafide truffles. However, you must follow one simple rule with any variety of truffle oil — use it deftly, aiming for a light drizzle over a generous glug. Just a few drops will beautifully complement the hot chili in a spicy black bean dip with cilantro, or become the star of the show in a milder-tasting dip made with cannellini beans and fresh garlic.