The Extra Charge You Should Expect When Dining At Restaurants In Italy

For first time visitors, dining in Italy can prove confusing. Even if you understand the language, you'll want to research national traditions, such as aperitivo: Italy's version of the happy hour. Likewise, impatient Americans will have to adapt to Italy's slow-paced, often hours-long dinners that are an experience as much as they are a meal. Yet one of the most confusing aspects of Italian dining comes at the end of a sit-down lunch or dinner. When the waiter drops off the check, you may notice a few extra euros filed under a hidden — but expected — dining cost.

That charge — known as the the coperto – refers to a general cover charge that is charged per person for a meal. The word, quite literally, translates to "covered," and the sum doesn't account for any one part of the meal. Rather, it's a blanket charge that accounts for various table-related aspects that include everything from your individual place setting to the basket of bread to even the tablecloth itself. (Sometimes, however, a bill may distinguish the bread charge as pane e coperto, but the general idea is the same.)

While a charge merely for sitting at a table may seem like an unnecessary expense, the coperto typically doesn't amount to more than a few euros. Since tipping is an uncommon practice in Italy, the coperto is also meant to help the restaurant cover the waitstaff's regular wages.