How To Build A Sommelier-Approved Cheese Board To Pair With Pinot Noir

When putting together the ultimate cheese board, the cheese is, of course, super important, but you may actually want to start with another component first: the wine. Once you've decided on the wine you'll be serving, you can choose cheeses that best complement that wine. And if you're a fan of pinot noir, a type of red wine, and know that you want to serve that at your next dinner party, then you're in luck because Tasting Table spoke with an expert to find out which cheeses pair best with pinot noir. The expert in question is Andrew Elder, the sommelier and service director at Hive Hospitality.

Elder says, "Pinot Noir is a versatile grape that produces many different styles of wine. With that in mind, it can complement quite a variety of cheeses ranging from soft and washed-rinds, savory and nutty, and even aromatically funky cheeses." So, now that it's clear that pinot noir is a good choice to pair with a range of cheeses, let's get into the specifics.