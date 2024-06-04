Kick Off Summer In Style With An Aperol Ice Cream Float

The Aperol Spritz is a classic and refreshing summer cocktail. Consisting of Aperol (a bittersweet botanical liqueur), Prosecco, and club soda, the drink is sweet, citrusy, and a little bitter all at the same time — in other words, it's delicious and refreshing. But what if you could make it into an even more summery treat? Turning your spritz into an ice cream float will do just the trick. All you need is ice cream or sorbet in your flavor choice — vanilla and orange are easy options that will both taste delicious — as well Prosecco, Aperol, and club soda.

Scoop the desired amount into a glass, then top it off with about 1 ounce of Aperol, 6 ounces of Prosecco, and a splash of club soda — or simply eyeball the amount of Prosecco and club soda that you'd like in the treat. If you want to go the extra mile, you can use an emptied out orange or tangelo as the "bowl" — as is popular on social media.

But, since the orange is a much smaller vessel than a glass, you'll likely need to use less of each item in the recipe. You can simply eyeball the ingredients, seeing what fits in the orange. Finally, top off the drink with a straw or spoon, as well as mint or an orange slice for a garnish. The result is a creamy yet refreshing sweet summery treat with all of the boozy goodness of an Aperol Spritz.