The Clever Way To Serve Meatloaf For A Comforting Appetizer

A classic meatloaf is like a warm hug. Its rich, meaty interior and sweet and sticky exterior is one of those meals that envelops you in its warmth and flavor, comforting you from head to toe. In addition to being a comfort classic, it's also incredibly simple to make, no matter what your tastes happen to be.

Whether you're a meat eater, a full-fledged vegetarian, or perhaps somewhere in between, meatloaf is a dish for all. You can certainly go the classic route, combining a mixture of beef, pork, and veal for maximum flavor and juiciness, or you can pivot to turkey or chicken, offering a lighter protein but with the same delicious results. And a vegetarian meatloaf isn't out of the question either; mushrooms, sourdough bread, and a variety of spices come together for a hearty meatloaf that will satisfy even the most carnivorous dinner guest.

For many, meatloaf is a homerun for an easy, satisfying dinner. But what if you're looking for all the flavors of a meatloaf in an appetizer instead? We've got just the solution.