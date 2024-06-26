We Ranked All Of C4's Energy Drinks With Nostalgic Flavors You Might Recognize

If you frequently enjoy energy drinks, you are no doubt familiar with the energy drink aisle of your local grocery store. There are seemingly endless options to choose from. Among them is C4, a brand with numerous flavor options that help its customers supercharge their daily routines.

C4 energy drinks prominently feature a zero-sugar label. The brand uses a popular zero-calorie sweetener, sucralose (better known as Splenda), to add sweetness to its beverage lineup without extra calories. Each can comes with a designation that it is NSF Certified for Sport — meaning that it is safe and legal for professional and collegiate athletes to drink. Each can clocks in at 16 fluid ounces and contains 200 milligrams of caffeine.

The brand offers a variety of different flavors, and while I focused this review on the flavors from brand partnerships like Popsicle, Skittles, and Starburst, there are other C4 cans that are more straightforward, energy drink-type flavors. After I integrated each can into my daily routine, I ranked each of C4's flavors according to its taste and how much I enjoyed the drink as a whole. I found that many of the flavors lasted past a few sips, while several met a quick end in the drain.

