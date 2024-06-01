Why You Should Skip The Colander When Straining Ravioli

A slotted spoon or Lidia Bastianich's favorite, the spider skimmer provides a gentler way to remove ravioli from the pot. These tools let you scoop a couple of ravioli at a time, drain off the water, and add them to sauce or directly onto a plate. This reduces the risk of tearing or damage to the tender pasta. Though it might take a bit longer than draining the whole pot in a colander, it's a far safer method in keeping the integrity of the pasta intact. Just be sure to work quickly so the ravioli in the pot doesn't become mushy or overcooked.

As an added bonus, this method gives you an entire pot of starchy pasta water, which can help bind sauces and add a rich texture and flavor to your dish. It's easy to forget to save some when your go-to method involves draining in the sink, so the slotted spoon offers a solution to salvage the valuable liquid. Plus, this approach avoids the hassle of managing a hot pot full of scalding water, which can reduce the potential for burns or accidents. So, the next time you make your favorite rich ravioli recipe, grab your slotted spoon or skimmer.