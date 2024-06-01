Ina Garten's Trick For Flavorful Grilled Oysters

It's an unfortunate fact about oysters that they're just not made to lie flat. Their irregular shapes can sometimes lead to a lot of pesky rocking and rolling. With raw oysters, ice is a big help, keeping the oysters chilled while also serving as a steady base that helps keep then from wobbling around. Ice can't help you when you're making grilled oysters though. Some people like to use a sheet of aluminum foil, which does keep them from slipping through the grate, but it won't do a thing to keep them upright. That is, unless you use the foil as Ina Garten does.

Ina Garten's nifty trick for grilling oysters is to lightly crumple the foil before setting it on the grill. Don't crumple it too much — you don't want a tinfoil ball. The ridges of the lightly-crinkled foil will help keep the oysters where they're supposed to be. Holding them in place is especially important if you're making them the way Garten does with plenty of butter. This way, "all the oyster liquor and the butter stay in the shell," Garten explained in a TikTok video. When ready to serve, each grilled oyster is full of golden, melted deliciousness. You wouldn't think aluminum foil would make much of a difference in having flavorful oysters, but Ina Garten is always full of surprises. Bonus tip: On rainy days, you can use the trick indoors. Put crumpled foil on a baking sheet to keep oysters upright under the broiler.