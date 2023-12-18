23 Best Holiday Pop-Up Bars In The US

'Tis the season for all things merry and bright. Holiday lights are strung along trees and adorning streetlamps, wreaths are hung on the doors of homes and shops, and cheer is popping up in the form of seasonal decor in bars and restaurants across the United States. What better way to celebrate the holidays this winter than a visit to your local cocktail bar, pub, or beer garden for a festive take on the spirit of the season?

We've rounded up the best holiday pop-up bars across the country so you can enjoy holiday-themed cocktails, revel in over-the-top decorations, sample tasty holiday desserts, and snap photographs in a dreamscape of ornaments, Christmas trees, and magical lights. While each city has its own holiday traditions, there are several national holiday pop-up bars, including Sippin' Santa, Miracle, Holly Jolly, and Tinseltown that are transforming local watering holes nationwide in the communal festive spirit. On our list, check out dive bars, Christmas film-themed pop-ups, spooky holiday twists, and tropical takes on the season to ensure a pop-up bar experience that captures your unique holiday spirit.