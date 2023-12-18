23 Best Holiday Pop-Up Bars In The US
'Tis the season for all things merry and bright. Holiday lights are strung along trees and adorning streetlamps, wreaths are hung on the doors of homes and shops, and cheer is popping up in the form of seasonal decor in bars and restaurants across the United States. What better way to celebrate the holidays this winter than a visit to your local cocktail bar, pub, or beer garden for a festive take on the spirit of the season?
We've rounded up the best holiday pop-up bars across the country so you can enjoy holiday-themed cocktails, revel in over-the-top decorations, sample tasty holiday desserts, and snap photographs in a dreamscape of ornaments, Christmas trees, and magical lights. While each city has its own holiday traditions, there are several national holiday pop-up bars, including Sippin' Santa, Miracle, Holly Jolly, and Tinseltown that are transforming local watering holes nationwide in the communal festive spirit. On our list, check out dive bars, Christmas film-themed pop-ups, spooky holiday twists, and tropical takes on the season to ensure a pop-up bar experience that captures your unique holiday spirit.
Miracle Holiday Pop-Up Bar
Miracle, the holiday-themed cocktail bar that boasts pop-up locations in 41 states across America, is the unofficial originator of the festive Christmas pop-up bar concept that has since swept the nation. Beginning in 2014, Miracle opened its first pop-up space in Mace, a bar in New York's East Village that has been repeatedly ranked as one of the World's 50 Best Bars.
Now, you can depend on Miracle to transform your local watering hole into a magical holiday-themed experience with specialty cocktails designed for the season and extravagant decorations. We recommend trying the Jingle Balls Nog with cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, and nutmeg as well as the Christmapolitan, a festive spin on the cosmopolitan with vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, and absinthe mist.
Locations in: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Georiga, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Sippin' Santa
Sippin' Santa began in 2015, one year after Miracle's inception, providing a tropical counterpoint to the holiday pop-up bar craze. Now, lovers of a festive Christmas experience who are looking for a twist on the traditional concept can enjoy retro holiday decorations that embrace a tropical vacation in 29 states across the nation.
With this concept, the signature Sippin' Santa cocktail features aged Demerara rum, amaro, lemon, orange, and gingerbread mix. Or venture deeper into the tropics with the Jingle Bird, which is a punchy mix of bourbon, pineapple rum, Campari, lime, pineapple, and jingle mix.
Locations in: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennesse, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Holly Jolly Bar
The Holly Jolly Bar is a newer addition to the holiday pop-up bar experience with select locations in seven major U.S. cities. To visit one of these festive takeovers, purchase general admission from Bucket Listers — prices vary by city — to enjoy a 90-minute reservation and a holiday cocktail or mocktail under strings of light and decorative hanging ornaments.
For even more fun, you can reserve a spot for brunch or brunch and a show at some participating Holly Jolly Bars, allowing you to take in the season with a warm meal in addition to your seasonal drink of choice. At the Houston location, for example, you can sample the Santa Slay with festival bubbles, cranberry, ginger, and some rosemary, or the Mistletoe Mule featuring Tito's vodka, ginger beer, cranberry, and lime.
Locations: Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco.
Holly Jolly Holiday Singalong Piano Bar at Three Clubs
For something extra special this holiday season, head to the Holly Jolly spin-off, Holly Jolly Holiday Singalong Piano Bar at Three Clubs in Los Angeles. There's live piano music and opportunities to sing along to your favorite holiday hits with a roomful of joyous strangers while enjoying holiday-themed beverages.
For tickets, starting at $23 per person, visit Bucket Listers, where you can select your singalong time slot and enjoy an included cocktail or mocktail crafted with the Christmas spirit in mind. The festive piano sits between two decked-out Christmas trees under a canopy of streamers and tinsel, creating a magical holiday fairytale.
1123 Vine St, Los Angeles, California 90038
Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy
Speaking of tinsel, this holiday season welcomes the return of Tinseltown, a Christmas-themed speakeasy with pop-ups in Denver, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, New York, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and St. Louis. To visit a Tinseltown pop-up near you, purchase tickets from Bucket Listers — prices vary by location — to indulge in elevated holiday-themed cocktails with colorful wreaths adorning the walls, tiny decorative Christmas trees hanging from the ceiling, and even a few appearances by Santa and his elves.
Tickets include a holiday-themed beverage upon arrival. The St. Louis pop-up is family-friendly with opportunities to write letters to Santa, to sing along to Christmas carols, and to play holiday-themed trivia and assorted games.
Locations in: Denver, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, New York City, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and St. Louis.
Frosty's Christmas Bar Pop-up
Visiting New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago this holiday season? Check out Frosty's Christmas Bar where you can count on over-the-top festive decorations including walls lined with twinkle lights, draped garlands cascading over the ceilings, an infinite number of photo opportunities with ornament displays, larger-than-life wrapped Christmas presents, and appearances by Santa and friends.
For tickets, head to Universe to secure your place at one of the most elaborate, Instagram-worthy holiday pop-up bars on our list. Cocktail favorites include the Mrs. Claus featuring Bombay Sapphire, St. Germain, cranberry, and lime as well as the Grinchmas with Grey Goose, cardamon, apple liqueur, lemon, and cranberries.
Locations in: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City
Krampus' Cove
Craving something darker this holiday season? Krampus' Cove is the holiday pop-up bar designed to infuse the season with a hefty dose of cheeky wickedness. Think "The Nightmare Before Christmas" meets a spooky version of "A Christmas Carol." Taking over Lost Property Bar in Los Angeles and Someday Bar in Brooklyn, Krampus' Cove promises an unforgettable haunted holiday experience with timed seatings available via Eventbrite.
You can sip inspired cocktails while surrounded by hanging skeletons, evil snowmen, and nontraditional takes on classic Christmas songs. The specialty drinks are crafted to pair with the haunted-themed. Not to be missed is the Violent Night, which showcases mezcal, chai, black sesame, Giffard Banane Du Bresil, lime, and Bitter Queens Tobacco Bitters.
Lost Property Bar, Los Angeles
1704 Vine Street West Hollywood, California
Someday Bar, Brooklyn
364 Atlantic Avenue Brooklyn, New York 11217
Mistletoe
When in San Francisco, be sure to venture to Mistletoe, a holiday pop-up experience at 2030 Lombard St. and 801 Bush St. where you'll be treated to a holiday light show and have an opportunity to experience snow on the West Coast thanks to state-of-the-art snow machines. Free tickets are available at Eventbrite to secure your spot at this festive Christmas haven in Golden Gate City.
For a drink with a little showmanship, try the Let it Snow!, which is a candy cane-infused vodka shot that arrives with a snowy surprise. In keeping with the popular cocktail trend, sample the Mistletoe Espresso Martini with Smirnoff vanilla vodka, Bird Dog salted caramel, local amber honey, cocoa nibs, and espresso.
2030 Lombard Street San Francisco, California 94123
Grinchville at Thriller Social Club
Calling all fans of "How The Grinch Stole Christmas!" Grinchville at Thriller Social Club in San Francisco is the holiday pop-up bar made just for you. Bringing the magic of the Grinch to life, Thriller Social Club transforms into a Grinch Christmas haven with towering inflatable Grinches throughout the bar, walls entirely lined in neon green, and sparkly Christmas wreaths and Santa hats waiting to serve as your seasonal backdrop.
You can reserve your table on Yelp or walk in to experience the Grinch's lair and sample its specialty cocktails and small plates. If you're lucky, you may be served by the Grinch himself who can often be found slinging cocktails behind the bar.
508 4th St San Francisco, California 94107
Deck The Halls
At Deck The Halls, the seasonal pop-up taking over two California locations — one in San Francisco and one in Sacramento — the punchy holiday-themed cocktails are the true stars of the show. The Polar Express-O is a seasonal upgrade on the espresso martini with vodka, cold brew, and coffee tincture.
Also, the Krampus shot is a firecracker of stout, egg, whisky, herbal liquor, agave, and fire with a minimum of three per order. At Deck the Halls, you can count on glittery decorations featuring festive nutcrackers, gingerbread houses, loads of tinsel, and strings of Christmas lights to make your evening starry and bright.
1787 Union St, San Francisco, California 94123
6401 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, California 95831
Nikkei Navidad at Kaiyo
If Santa in the snow sounds like your ideal Christmas experience, then head to Nikkei Navidad at Kaiyo in San Francisco to get into the holiday spirit. Decked out on a rooftop overlooking the city, this place is where you'll encounter elaborate decorations bringing together Peruvian culture and the wonders of the holidays with pink flamingos, oversized stuffed lamas, Christmas wreaths, and colorful strings of lights. Located on the 12th floor of the Hyatt Place Hotel, Nikkei Navidad at Kaiyo offers small plates and seasonal cocktails, including the standout Sugar Plums Dancing, which showcases Japanese gin, cinnamon plum sugar, and lemon with a dash of sparkling white wine.
701 3rd St, San Francisco, California 94107
Tiki on 18th: Island of Misfit Toys
In keeping with the tropical holiday vibes, Tiki on 18th in Washington, D.C., has transformed into the Island of Misfit Toys for the holiday season, offering Christmas-themed cocktails, including the Ginger Snap with bourbon, apple cider, ginger, and lemon, and a festive Reindeer Games shot with bourbon, cinnamon, and spices.
Under an enclosed glass canopy, with glittery streamers and oversized inflatable snowmen, you can experience the magic of this beloved Christmas classic while enjoying savory plates of authentic Filipino food and generous pours of holiday cocktails in novelty mugs. For a non-alcoholic treat, enjoy the Gunpowder and Hammocks featuring Bare Zero Proof bourbon, apple cider, cinnamon, clove, and lemon.
2411 18th Street NW in Adams Morgan Washington, D.C. 20009
Urban Roast
At Urban Roast in Washington, D.C., you'll find an elevated cocktail menu that has been specially curated for the holiday season. Highlights include the Whiskey Cider with bourbon, hot apple cider, maple syrup, and apple slices, and the Baileys Campfire Hot Cocoa with Baileys s'mores, hot chocolate, whipped cream, and cocoa powder topped with a generous serving of marshmallows.
Urban Roast is billed as the largest Christmas cocktail bar in D.C. and is gleaming with snow-covered Christmas trees, sparkling festive street lamps, an ornate canopy of glittering snowflakes, and loads of tinsel. It's the perfect spot for a holiday backdrop and top-notch cocktails.
916 G Street Northwest, Suite C-2 Washington, D.C. 20001
World's Best Cup of Coffee: A Christmas Bar at The Harpeth Hotel
An ode to the classic Christmas film "Elf," World's Best Cup of Coffee: A Christmas Bar has overtaken The Harpeth Hotel in Franklin, Tennessee. The space is decorated with life-size Buddy, elves popping out from ornate Christmas trees, strings of lights and shimmering ornaments, and loads of festive-wrapped presents — the perfect spot to indulge in Christmas-themed cocktails and specialty snacks.
We recommend the Candy Cane Forest with frozen peppermint, vodka, white chocolate, vanilla ice cream, and peppermint crumbles as well as the signature World's Best Cup of Coffee with espresso-infused vodka, winter spiced syrup, dark roast coffee, and a topping of whipped cream. For snacks, you can't go wrong with Santa's Milk & Cookies featuring whole milk and chocolate chip cookie sticks.
130 2nd Ave N Franklin, Tennessee 37064
Buddy's Bar: A Christmas Bar at The Pancake Pantry
The love for the movie "Elf" is strong in Tennessee. To visit another Elf-inspired Christmas pop-up bar, head to Buddy's Bar: A Christmas Bar at The Pancake Pantry in Nashville. Lifesize Buddys adorn the space where inflatable candy canes hang from the ceiling alongside glittering snowflakes and beautifully hung Christmas lights.
In addition to excellent pancakes, including the seasonal homemade peppermint bark pancakes, sample the curated seasonal cocktails that are as delicious as their names are inspired: special shout-outs include the Snow Berry Margarita, the New Year New Fashioned, and the French Toast Crunch.
220 Molloy Street Nashville, Tennessee 37201
Santa Baby Bar
In the Windy City this holiday season? Head to Santa Baby Bar in Chicago for over-the-top Christmas decorations including a dreamscape canopy of ornaments, streamers, and colorful snowflakes. With visits from Santa himself, towering light-up candy canes, and green and red burger buns to satisfy all your seasonal cravings, Santa Baby Bar is the place for all of your themed drinks and specialty treats needs.
Standing apart from most holiday pop-ups on this list, Santa Baby Bar offers the ability to order shareable drinks to your table in heaping glass canisters with your choice of Jingle Juice with Bacardi Spiced, Fiero, mango, orange, and cranberries; The Grinch, a holiday-inspired margarita with Hornitos tequila; and The Clausmo with Grey Goose vodka and a sugar rim.
3505 N Clark St. Chicago, Illinois 60657
Elf'd Up
Elf'd Up has been a staple of the holiday season for Stretch Bar & Grill in the Wrigleyville area of Chicago for the past six years. A spirited ode to "Elf," Elf'd Up embodies the essence of the film by lining the tables with Buddy's "four main food groups:" syrup, candy canes, candy corn, and assorted candies.
Taking things a step further, the seasonal pop-up not only features holiday-themed cocktails but also signature holiday menu staples including Buddy's Breakfast Pasta. Fans of the film will delight in a decadent concoction of spaghetti, maple syrup, chocolate fudge, and mini marshmallows. The space is decorated with frosted Christmas trees, twinkle lights, and festive ornaments. Check out Instagram for visits from Buddy the Elf himself.
3485 N Clark St Chicago, Illinois 60657
Christmas Club
Christmas Club is another beloved holiday staple of the Wrigleyville area of Chicago featuring two floors of holiday festivities, three uniquely decorated seasonal party rooms, visits from Santa and friends, and all the holiday hits belting from the speakers. There is no cover at Christmas Club, and no reservations are required, so you can pop into this festive takeover at your leisure to enjoy some Jingle Juice, the bar's winter spiced housemade sangria, or a Chrismosa with Champagne and pomegranate juice.
Feeling famished? The holiday fun continues with the snack menu, which includes a Tree of Rings, which is onion rings served with sriracha ranch, and Baby Cheesus, which is battered cheese curds served with house ranch.
3460 N Clark St, Chicago, Illinois 60657
Christmas Dive Bar
No list of watering holes would be complete without a dive bar. For your dose of seasonal joy in a classic dive bar, head to Christmas Dive Bar in Seattle where chandeliers are adorned with ornaments, the walls are lined with metallic bows, and enormous snowflakes cascade from the ceiling.
The menu is divided into a Nice and Naughty list, with highlights including the Eggnog Espresso Martini with rum, Kahlua, eggnog, and cold brew, and the Cider Smash with whiskey, lemon, cinnamon simple, and apple cider. Photo ops are a must here, particularly in front of the Christmas Dive Bar sign and with the life-size joyous Santa Claus.
1512 11th Ave. Seattle, Washington 98122
Santa's Detour
At Santa's Detour in Seattle, experience the only holiday-themed pop-up bar that exists within a construction zone, as the Stone Way detour is outfitted for the season with ribbons, glittery ornaments, and red and green lights suspended from the ceiling. On the menu, sample the Yippee-Ki-Yay Motherfluffer, which comes in a ceramic snowman and features mezcal, Faccia Brutto Centerbe, creme de cacao, toasted marshmallow syrup, lemon, and mole bitters.
Or, try the Throne of Lies served in a festive ceramic Christmas tree, featuring a combination of rum, gin, sherry, allspice dram, ginger liqueur, citrus, orgeat, and bitters. Seasonal snacks include classic fondue with Gruyere and emmental cheeses, and rum balls with chocolate and pecans.
3400 Stone Way N Seattle, Washington 98103
Blitzen's on Bagley - Holiday Tavern
In Southwest Detroit, Blitzen's on Bagley transforms into a holiday tavern where you can order Hot Cocoa Your Way with a choice of Rumchata, Baileys, or Fireball. This holiday pop-up brings you into a magical dreamscape of elaborate light displays, massive glowing candy canes, and red and green decorations along every surface of the bar.
Favorite seasonal cocktails include the Spiked Eggnog with spiced rum, eggnog, and nutmeg, as well as the Grinch Punch with vodka, lime, simple syrup, pineapple juice, and ginger. The menu also includes several nonalcoholic options, such as eggnog with nutmeg, spiritless Grinch Juice, Faygo, and hot cocoa.
2545 Bagley Street Detroit, Michigan 48216
Chalet East at The Ready
For a winter wonderland in New York's East Village, head to The Ready, a rooftop bar open year-round that has become Chalet East, a holiday oasis decked out in all things festive this season. At Chalet East, the glass ceilings are strung with decorative snow, the benches are lined with candy cane pillows, and frosted Christmas trees adorn the walls of this urban Christmas dreamscape.
Favorite seasonal cocktails on offer include the spiced hot chocolate, which comes with warm churros, the frozen spiked apple cider, and the frozen espresso martini. This Instagram-worthy holiday pop-up bar is the perfect spot to cozy up with friends and get into the holiday spirit.
112 East 11th St New York, New York 10003
Jingle Jangle at The Dead Rabbit
In New York City this holiday season, the iconic cocktail bar The Dead Rabbit embraces Jingle Jangle across all three floors of the beloved pub featuring festive Christmas music, sophisticated holiday decor, and a standout holiday-themed cocktail menu.
On offer is the Sugar Plum with Glendalough double barrel Irish whiskey, cappelletti, sweet vermouth, Damson plum, and vanilla; the Figgy Pudding with Jameson black barrel Irish whiskey, Guinness, fig, blackcurrant, baking spices, and lemon; and the Rockin' Around with Drumshanbo Irish vodka, Cointreau, port, mulled wine, strawberry, and lime. Jingle Jangle at The Dead Rabbit is the Christmas pop-up bar with the most elevated beverages this holiday season.
30 Water Street, New York, New York 10004
