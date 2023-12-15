Cold Brew Gives Your White Russian A Bolder Flavor Without Extra Booze

Cold brew is not just for your morning pick-me-up. As it turns out, it works great in a classic white Russian. This drink is traditionally made with vodka and Kahlúa — a liqueur made of rum and coffee beans — on the rocks and topped off with some heavy cream. It's a deliciously gratifying drink, but if you are a fan of that coffee flavor that the Kahlúa provides, you will love how cold brew boldly enhances the overall experience for your taste buds without adding any bitterness.

What you will love about this chilly java addition is it doesn't require any additional alcohol to produce the rich coffee flavor. To create this riff on this favorite cocktail that may have you feeling a bit of a caffeine high, you will want to do equal parts vodka, cold brew, cream, and Kahlúa. As with a good cold brew, the secret to a white Russian is to use ice that will melt slowly.