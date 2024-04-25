13 Ingredients To Make Your Cauliflower Mash Extra Creamy

Before we even get into mashed cauliflower, it's critical to recognize its inspiration comes from the reign of the potato, king of mashed vegetable side dishes. Mashed potato is a creamy comfort food, a Thanksgiving staple, and the foundation of many delicious meals. It's a dish that can transform into fried potato fritters or fluffy rolls when you find yourself in the enviable position of having leftover mashed potatoes.

However, shaking it up with a creamy cauliflower mash is a delectable way to bring some variety to your table. Cauliflower is packed with tons of nutritional benefits and closely mimics the fluffy texture of your standard potato mash. And just like the potato, it's incredibly versatile. You can roast it for a smoky depth or steam or boil it. You can even cut your prep time in half using leftover riced cauliflower to make your mash.

Because cauliflower doesn't have potatoes' starch content, you'll need to make some adjustments to achieve the same creamy consistency as its tuber brethren. For extra creamy mashed cauliflower, reach for one (or more) of these ingredients.