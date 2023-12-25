The 13 Best Canned Ingredients For Bulking Up Homemade Soup

There is something quite reassuring about having a pot of soup simmering away on the stove or in the Instant Pot. This proves especially true on days filled with dreary weather when your household faces yet another round of colds or when the refrigerator looks more empty than full.

One part comfort food, one part optimism, soups are often made from the simplest ingredients, plus the magical ingredient of time (and, sometimes, thyme). A mainstay in just about every culture, soups help see communities through the toughest of days, which means it's wise to keep a few base ingredients around, because we never know when we'll need soup most.

Pantry goods, from pasta to canned vegetables, are an excellent resource for feeding a crowd in the form of a cauldron of soup or stew. Here are just a smattering of suggestions of canned items you want at your fingertips. With these in your pantry, you can easily make and extend your next bowl of chicken noodle, beef and vegetable, laksa, or whatever soup you fancy, just a little bit further.