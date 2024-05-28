Stovetop Vs Slow Cooker: Which Is The Best Method For Making Caramel Sauce?

When it comes to making a sweet treat at home, self-doubt can creep in if you are not an avid baker. But there are ways to whip up dessert without turning on the oven, like making a hot fudge or caramel sauce to pour over ice cream. Homemade caramel sauce only requires a handful of ingredients, but the method is what trips people up, because cooking sugar isn't always straightforward. I've cooked dozens of caramel sauce recipes in my years as a professional recipe developer, and even for someone with hefty experience, I've had my inexplicable failures. The sugar can crystallize and harden before ever cooking to a smooth amber, or you can under or overestimate the color of the sugar, leading to a bland or bitter finished sauce.

Enter: dulce de leche. All you need is some time and one ingredient to make a rich, deeply flavored caramel-esque sauce. Dulce de leche isn't exactly the same as caramel, but it scratches a very similar itch and can flavor frosting or no-churn ice cream, or be served warm as a dipping sauce. There are several ways to make dulce de leche, and I wanted to find out if the method impacted the end result. I made one batch on the stovetop and one in a slow cooker to see how they compared.