The Flavor Profile Tip To Remember When Pairing Fish And Sake

There's a reason why you can order sake, a fermented Japanese rice spirit, at almost any sushi restaurant that has an alcohol license. While you can use sake to cook with, it's a spirit meant for sipping during a meal. Most people think of sushi as a pairing for sake; however, sake also goes well with other types of fish dishes, such as our simple baked honey citrus salmon and our glazed salmon with cranberry balsamic compote recipes. In nearly any form, fish is one of the quintessential foods you should pair with sake.

Take a second before you dive right in, as there's a flavor profile tip you should remember the next time you pair fish and sake. Let's say you're enjoying a light or mild-flavored fish, such as halibut, tilapia, or cod. In that case, the perfect sake pairing for this lighter tasting fish is a light-flavored (or light-bodied) sake. The reason is because light-bodied sake won't overpower the light fish's flavors like full-bodied sake would. Rather, there's a balance, and the light, clean-tasting sake can even enhance all of the flavors of the mild-flavored fish.

And, of course, the inverse is also true. If you're having a richer, fattier fish for dinner, such as Ora king salmon, or more flavorful fish, like anchovies, sardines, and mackerel, you should pair it with a more full-bodied sake.