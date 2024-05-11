The Key Difference Between Lemonade And Citron Pressé

If you grew up in the U.S., you likely know what's included in a simple, classic lemonade recipe. You'll need lemons, of course, so you can extract all that lip-puckering juice, along with sugar and water. Some recipes swap out the sugar with simple syrup, or another liquid sweetener like honey or agave. But essentially, you'll just want those three elements in there: sour lemon juice, something sugary, and water to dilute everything.

Lemonade dates at least back to the 12th century, meaning it wasn't originally an American drink. It may have initially been an Arabic beverage, which we can glean from records of an ancient recipe with lemons, spices, and herbs. While it was likely meant to be a healing concoction back then, by the time it made its way to France and England in the 17th century, it was consumed for enjoyment as well.

Some of these early European recipes included sparkling water and honey, instead of the classic water and sugar we see now. Because of the fizzy water in the former, the drink was deemed a soda. As a result, the Compagnie de Limonadiers came to life in Paris, which secured a monopoly on lemonade and sold it around the city. It wasn't until 1824 that the first record of the drink popped up in the U.S., but this version involved egg whites — still a far cry from what we consume today.