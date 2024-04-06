Where Did Lemonade Originate?

The old adage "if it's not broke, don't fix it" could have been written about lemonade. The refreshing drink is a simple, straightforward combination of lemon juice, water, and sweetener, but folks have been enjoying it for at least 1,000 years. In fact, foodies have been following the cheery advice to "make lemonade out of lemons" basically for as long as the fruit has grown on planet Earth. And lemons are one of the oldest fruits in cultivation.

They began cropping up in China, India, and western Polynesia (before the lemon was the citron, a far less tasty and less juicy fruit), and the fruits made it to Egypt by 700 C.E. Folks were cultivating lemons as early as the 900s, and lemonade was quickly on its way in Cairo. According to the accounts of everyday Egyptian life recorded by the Persian poet Nasir-I-Khusraw, the city's medieval Jewish community was trading a bottled sweetened lemon juice called qatarmizat to other cultures by 1100, which might have been how lemonade first gained popularity.

Fast forward to the 17th century, and a fizzy proto-lemonade made with lemon juice, sparkling water, and honey took Rome and Paris by storm. The bevy was sold en-masse by street vendors in pre-Revolution France called limonadiers, who peddled lemonade on foot from massive, innovative tanks strapped to their backs. In 1676, the merchants organized into a guild called the Compagnie de Limonadiers due to their sheer volume. Suffice it to say, lemonade mania had hit and hit hard.