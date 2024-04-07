Is There Any Difference Between Lardons And Pancetta?

Few preserved meats beat the tasty malleability of cured pork. Upon a foundation of salt, the technique opens wide-ranging flavor possibilities. From smoking to adding varying seasonings, changing the brine style, and taking on distinct butchering, many flavor-altering factors occur during the curing process.

Throw in renditions found in varying cuisines, and it's no surprise the product comes in so many forms. To make the best use of each one, it's helpful to consider the distinctions, like the difference between bacon and speck. And few cured pork types have a more slight distinction than is found between lardons and pancetta.

Both are extra-fatty and smoke-free, making them a great choice to cook with. They're ideal for slow-cooked dishes and do well when pan-fried to a crispy state. As a result, it's easy to think the two pork products are completely interchangeable. However, pancetta takes on a distinct thin slicing and spiced seasoning, which lends it a distinct character from the more fat-focused lardons.