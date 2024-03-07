16 Chicken And Potato Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of
If you're making chicken for dinner tonight — be it grilled chicken breasts, roasted thighs, or shredded chicken soup — there's a good chance that potatoes would make for an excellent side dish. You could make two separate recipes for both chicken and potatoes, or you could make things easier for yourself and whip up one cohesive chicken and potato dish and call it a night.
As it turns out, chicken and potatoes make for a rather hearty duo, and they pair up in recipes more often than one might initially think. There are the obvious chicken-potato pairings, like in a pot pie or a soup, but there are also some less common ways to pair up the protein and the starch that make for winning meals. Fans of pasta dishes might enjoy a chicken gnocchi dish, whereas those who enjoy sweet potatoes might enjoy a Jamaican-style chicken and sweet potato curry. Whichever way you like to enjoy the two ingredients together, our best chicken and potato recipes will ensure that dinner is on the table without the hassle of making several recipes for one meal.
1. Instant Pot Chicken and Potatoes
This Instant Pot chicken and potatoes recipe offers a way to cook the duo together without doing anything too fancy or time-consuming. After all, chicken with a side of potatoes is a duo that really can't be beaten, offering an undeniable simplicity that gets the job done as easily as possible thanks to the many uses of the Instant Pot. Though you could cook chicken in the oven and the potatoes on the stovetop, why not cook both with one single appliance?
Before you toss the chicken breasts and potatoes into your Instant Pot and set it to pressure cook, keep in mind that you'll need to give the chicken a little extra attention beforehand. Even after giving the chicken breasts a quick saute, you will ultimately build the entire dish in the Instant Pot, which means that you can divert your attention elsewhere and rest easy knowing that clean-up will be a very minimal process.
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Potatoes
2. Sheet-Pan Chicken Shawarma and Lemon-Rosemary Potatoes
Unless you happen to have a spit set up and ready to spin in your kitchen, then shawarma might seem like the type of meal reserved for dining out. Well, thanks to this sheet-pan chicken shawarma recipe, you can enjoy all of the goodness of the classic Middle Eastern fare without the need for a spit or any extra tools at all — just a sheet pan and an oven will get the job done.
Aside from the chicken thighs, which are spiced in a blend of coriander, cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, and smoked paprika, you'll also find bright and herbaceous lemon-rosemary potatoes in this recipe to round out the meal. The cooking part is pretty straightforward, as you'll roast the chicken and potatoes together on a sheet pan until they're juicy and tender, respectively. When it comes time to serve the shawarma, be sure to have pita bread on hand along with an assortment of your favorite toppings, which might include lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers.
Recipe: Sheet-Pan Chicken Shawarma and Lemon-Rosemary Potatoes
3. Jamaican Chicken and Sweet Potato Curry
Subtly sweet and earthy sweet potatoes bring a delicious flavor profile to this Jamaican curry, pairing wonderfully with tender chicken thighs. This dish has plenty of warmth and depth thanks to cinnamon, bay leaves, allspice, thyme, brown sugar, and true to a Jamaican-style dish, Jamaican curry powder and a Scotch bonnet chile.
Fans of one-pot recipes will enjoy the ease of this curry, which all comes together in one large pot, starting with the sear of the chicken thighs and ending with simmering the sweet potatoes and squeezing in fresh lime juice. While there is a certain amount of waiting involved with this curry, mostly just waiting for everything to simmer, your stovetop will handle nearly all of the heavy lifting, so most of your work will involve adding ingredients in and removing them as necessary.
4. Cheaters' Braise Baked Chicken Curry
Braising is a cooking technique that yields undeniably delicious results but also takes quite a bit of time — upwards of hours, which very few of us have time for in the evening. Thanks to this cheaters' braise recipe, you can enjoy crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside chicken thighs, with no searing or stovetop cooking required. The "cheating" aspect of this recipe comes in the form of cooking the thighs in a high-temperature oven, to achieve a crispy skin, then cranking the heat up to cook the rest of the meal. We can't lie and tell you that the entire dish will be ready to go in a matter of minutes, but this process is much quicker than your typical braising process.
Aside from the chicken thighs, you'll also build a whole curry — including a tomato sauce, russet potatoes, cashews, and peas — to make this a more complete meal. All told, including marinating time and cooking time, this curry will be ready to go in just over an hour, so there's a good chance you can squeeze it into your schedule even on a busy weeknight.
5. Chicken Potpie
Chicken pot pie is, for many people out there, the ultimate comfort food, and it's not hard to understand why. You've got a buttery, flaky outer crust, and inside you've got a creamy, rich, decadent chicken filling that's typically also laden with various vegetables, including potatoes. The best way to enjoy chicken pot pie is arguably to make it yourself, which certainly isn't the quickest or easiest way to go about it, but it is a surefire way to ensure that your pot pie is as fresh and piping hot as possible.
This chicken pot pie recipe will run you through the basics of making a classic but absolutely mouthwatering savory pie. You'll make both the crust and filling from scratch, so be prepared for a pretty lengthy ingredient list. Once you take that first bite of your freshly baked pie — one overflowing with tender chicken, hearty potatoes, and a plethora of other cream-coated veggies — you'll suddenly understand why the homemade version trumps the kind you could get from the frozen meal aisle any day.
Recipe: Chicken Potpie
6. Creamy Comforting Chicken Corn Chowder
Chowders are decadent by nature, though you can opt to dress them up a little bit or keep them super simple. This recipe takes the former approach, adding extra layers to classic corn chowder by also including chicken breasts and crispy bacon on top — and, of course, you'll find chowder staples like potatoes, celery, and onion in the mix, too.
Thanks to this chowder's mighty amount of hearty inclusions, it's the type of soup that makes for a full meal all by itself. Sure, you could pair your bowl of chicken chowder with a side salad or some crusty bread, but between the chicken, potatoes, corn, and bacon on top, you've got all you could need in a decadent meal, no extras necessary.
7. Copycat Olive Garden Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Olive Garden may be most famous for its assortment of pasta offerings, but true aficionados may flock to the Italian chain for soup, salad, and breadsticks. And, if you're going to get Olive Garden soup, you'd be remiss to not opt for the creamy chicken gnocchi soup, which features a rich and creamy broth, pillowy potato gnocchi, and tender chicken. Of course, you don't actually need to step foot in an Olive Garden to enjoy chicken gnocchi soup... you can make it right at home thanks to this copycat recipe.
If you've got a package of gnocchi sitting in your pantry and some leftover cooked chicken breasts, you're already two steps ahead of the game for this recipe. This recipe comes together surprisingly easily for a soup, and none of the ingredients are particularly hard to source or expensive. Whatever you do, however, don't forget to serve your copycat soup with a side of breadsticks for the most optimal Olive Garden-esque experience.
8. Chicken Massaman Curry
Of all the types of curry, massaman leans a little more in a sweet direction as opposed to spicy. In this chicken massaman curry recipe, you will find Thai chiles, which add just the right amount of heat without being overbearing, but you'll also find ingredients like coconut milk, cinnamon, palm sugar, and ginger, lending subtly sweet, warm, and aromatic flavors to the dish.
As for what makes up the bulk of the curry, both chicken thighs and gold potatoes provide a certain heartiness and serve as vehicles for the massaman curry sauce quite nicely. Like many types of curry, you can't go wrong serving this one with a side of white rice, a sprinkle of fresh cilantro on top, and a squeeze of lime juice.
Recipe: Chicken Massaman Curry
9. Miso-Butter Chicken and Gnocchi
Chicken thighs and potato gnocchi make for a pretty foolproof pairing, but what if you throw white miso paste into the mix? Then you've got an ultra-savory dish that also packs in plenty of umami goodness, so we'd consider that an upgrade through and through. Perfect for switching up the flavor profile of a classic dish without having to put forth any extra effort, this miso-butter chicken and gnocchi recipe makes for a great weeknight dinner — it'll be ready to go in just 40 minutes.
A big perk to this recipe is that you'll (mostly) build it in one pan; yes, the gnocchi needs to be boiled separately, but at the end, you'll toss it right into the miso-butter sauce along with the seared chicken thighs. Easy to make yet elegant looking and bursting with flavor, the next time you're in a flavor rut, miso paste will help liven things up a little bit.
Recipe: Miso-Butter Chicken and Gnocchi
10. Easy Chicken Carcass Soup
A rotisserie chicken has a lot to offer — convenience, a whole bird's worth of meat, and as it turns out, the carcass offers potential for soup, too. While the carcass that you use in this easy chicken carcass soup doesn't necessarily have to be from a rotisserie bird (it can be leftovers from a bird you roasted yourself), this recipe does offer a great way to use up such a leftover that would otherwise likely be thrown in the trash.
The chicken carcass is a crucial ingredient in making carcass soup, but otherwise, you'll be thrilled to learn that you really don't need much else to make the magic happen. This recipe calls for including some potatoes, tomatoes, celery, chickpeas, carrots, and spinach, but you can include any veggies you have on hand that might need to be used up to make this simple, savory delight.
Recipe: Easy Chicken Carcass Soup
11. Baked Malaysian-Style Curry Puff
If you're looking for the perfect appetizer to bring to your next party or potluck, look no further than these baked Malaysian-style curry puffs, which feature flaky pastry puff on the outside and a spiced chicken and potato filling on the inside. Garlic, ginger, and Malaysian curry powder provide a strong flavor profile for the curry filling, whereas coconut milk and brown sugar help add a little creamy, sweet element to the mix.
Frozen puff pastry serves as a convenient vehicle for these pastry puffs, just be sure to give the sheets plenty of time to defrost from the freezer before you jump right into rolling them out, adding filling, and so forth. No sauce is necessary to round out these tasty bites, though if you feel so inclined to add an additional creamy element, you can't go wrong with a little bit of unsweetened yogurt on the side.
Recipe: Baked Malaysian-Style Curry Puff
12. Creamy Chicken and Gnocchi
Are you wondering how to put that leftover chicken breast from last night's dinner to good use? Well, we have the perfect solution with this creamy chicken and gnocchi recipe, which conveniently puts pre-cooked chicken to good use (you can, of course, cook up a fresh chicken breast on a whim) along with a package of shelf-stable gnocchi — no need to worry about making your from scratch potato pasta here.
The beauty of this dish is that it's easy to throw together and it combines two savory but ultimately neutral ingredients — chicken and gnocchi — into a delightfully creamy and rich dish. Aside from the creamy elements, you'll also find some herbaceous notes and cheesy ones in this simple protein-pasta dish, along with the perfect hit of greens thanks to the addition of baby kale.
Recipe: Creamy Chicken Gnocchi
13. Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Chicken and Broccoli
We've already established that chicken and gnocchi make for the perfect protein-potato pairing, but for those who are adamant about also getting their serving of greens in, why not introduce broccoli to the mix? This recipe does just that, incorporating broccoli into a chicken and gnocchi recipe that also happens to be a sheet pan one, successfully ensuring you get a full meal in without skimping on any creamy, savory goodness.
This recipe only requires a mere eight ingredients (two of those being salt and pepper), so it's also ideal for those who may be doing a little pantry-and-fridge-clear-out as we speak. You don't need a whole lot of ingredients to make a well-rounded meal, and as it turns out, you also don't need a whole lot of pots and pans — you only need a sheet pan, an oven, and the desire for creamy goodness.
14. Sheet-Pan Caprese Chicken Gnocchi
Fans of a classic caprese salad or sandwich will no doubt find intrigue in this sheet-pan recipe, which captures the essence of the classic combination — chicken, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and mozzarella — into one easy-to-make dinner dish that also tosses in potato gnocchi for good measure. No, this isn't a salad recipe, though you could easily pair this sheet-pan creation alongside a bright green salad for extra effect, and you might as well top it off with a balsamic vinaigrette while you're at it.
If you don't want to go out of your way to make a vinaigrette, then you can simply top off your sheet pan creation with a drizzle of straight balsamic, which will provide a certain bite and tartness that the chicken, gnocchi, tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil don't provide on their own. Bright, balanced, and bursting with fresh flavor, this sheet-pan chicken and gnocchi recipe brings all of the goodness of a salad into a vibrant pasta dish.
15. Instant Pot Chicken Pot Pie Soup
For those who like the idea of a chicken pot pie but crave a more deconstructed version, we have the perfect compromise with this Instant Pot chicken pot pie soup. Yes, you've got all of the goodness of chicken pot pie, but in an Instant Pot-cooked soup form, with a garnish of a puff pastry-esque breadstick for those who aren't too keen on the full bready coverage that a typical pot pie has to offer.
This soup recipe offers an obvious convenience, thanks to the Instant Pot, which pressure-cooks the soup remarkably quickly, giving you apt time to cut up the puff pastry sheet and bake it to serve as a final garnish. Not a fan of the bread part of a pot pie at all? No worries, simply skip the puff pastry altogether and simply enjoy a hearty bowl of creamy chicken potato soup, instead.
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Pot Pie Soup
16. Wild Rice and Sweet Potato Jambalaya
Sweet potatoes might not be the most common jambalaya inclusion, but as this recipe proves, they add a certain warmth and comfort to the classic New Orleans dish that can't be beaten. Aside from the sweet potato, you'll find jambalaya classics in this rendition, including andouille sausage, chicken, bell pepper, wild rice, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper, all lending their flavors toward a delightful and cohesive dish.
Requiring roughly an hour of prep and cooking time, this jambalaya recipe can come together on a busy weeknight, though you may be so inclined to leave it for a night when you have a little more time to dedicate to building a flavorful dish. With two starches and two proteins built right into the dish — rice, sweet potatoes, chicken, and sausage — you really don't need to pair this jambalaya with anything to round out the meal, so the second you're done cooking, go ahead and dive right in.