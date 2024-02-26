The 2 Seasonings You Need For Copycat Olive Garden Gnocchi Soup

One of the most difficult aspects of copycatting a recipe from your favorite restaurant is figuring out exactly what ingredients you need. If there's a proprietary spice blend, exotic ingredient, or difficult technique to master, you may just be better off making a reservation than trying to reproduce your favorite dish. Fortunately for those of us who adore the creamy, comforting warmth of Olive Garden's hearty soup, our DIY version of Olive Garden's creamy chicken gnocchi soup is simple, and the seasonings you need are probably already in your pantry or spice rack.

What are the mysterious seasonings that will make your copycat Olive Garden soup taste just like the original? None other than Italian seasoning and garlic powder. One of the reasons we're such a fan of this satisfying soup is that it's so simple to make, requiring ordinary ingredients like cooked chicken (a store-bought rotisserie chicken is perfectly fine), a few fresh veggies like spinach, parsley, carrot, and celery, and a few items from the pantry, like flour, olive oil, salt, pepper — and, of course, the two most essential for its unique flavor: Italian seasoning and garlic powder.