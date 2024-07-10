How Prohibition Helped Make Lemonade A Staple Beverage In America

Ultimately, the most productive aspects of the Prohibition Era were its role in the growth of organized crime and the eventual development of the Great Depression. But, for lemonade fans, the controversial era was a huge springboard that launched lemonade into the American foodie scene for good. The origin of lemonade itself goes way further back in history. Overseas, the beverage had already found a raving fanbase in Paris as a fashionable refresher during the 1600s. But Prohibition played a major role in the beverage becoming super popular in America.

The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1920, marking the official beginning of Prohibition, which lasted until 1933. However, the root of Prohibition began long before that in the early 1800s with the efforts of various religious revivalist and temperance efforts nationwide as well as a new wave of Protestantism opposing saloon culture. As early as the 1830s, some states were passing legislation limiting the quantity of alcohol sales. This push culminated in the founding of the Women's Christian Temperance Union (WCTU) in 1873.

The WCTU championed simple, classic lemonade as an alternative beverage to alcohol. But, once it put lemonade on the map, sweet-tart-lovin' fans didn't seem to need much convincing to welcome the bevy with open arms. According to the Museum of Ventura County, one Sunkist brand slogan from the early 1800s even chimed in, "Good-bye to liquor, here's to lemonade." (Although, nowadays, familiarizing yourself with Prohibition Era cocktails can actually help you order better at the bar, for the record.)