Add Ground Ice Cream Cones To Your Next Batch Of Cookies For A Satisfying Crunch

There's no such thing as too many ice cream cones. These crunchy dessert vehicles can turn from an ice cream holder into a cookie accessory with the help of the right recipe and one simple step — grinding them. By grinding ice cream cones and adding them to your cookies, you'll end up with the ultimate crunch to tame the most intense cookie craving.

Starting with your favorite batter for cookies (might we suggest our cakey and crispy chocolate chip cookies?), measure out about half a cup of ground ice cream cones — approximately three cones — and place them next to your other ingredients. Follow the recipe and fold in your chocolate chips along with the ground cones before chilling the cookie dough. Once chilled, you can proceed with the remaining recipe steps to complete crunchy ice cream cone cookies.

You can even take this tip up a notch by applying it to your cookies for an ice cream sandwich. Using our lemon ice cream sandwich recipe as a base, mix the ground cones into the dough before the chilling step. Here, the promise of ice cream, cookies, ground ice cream cones, and a delightful crunch should be enough to stir up a crazy appetite while you wait, but it'll be worth every second.