Turn Your Stale Hot Dog Buns Into Miniature French Toast

Barbecues are the gift that keeps on giving. After tucking into an insurmountable pile of smoky meats, grilled veggies, and a wide range of sides – both hot and cold – you're likely to find yourself with plenty of leftovers. One of the most common post-barbecue surplus items are hot dog buns, presumably from overbuying due to the eternal conundrum of hot dogs coming in packages of 10 and hot dog buns coming in packages of eight. Rather than let these bits of bread go stale and unused, there's an excellent way to repurpose them into a quick and simple snack — make mini French toast to take your barbecue goods into breakfast territory.

Why do stale hot dog buns work well as French toast? For one thing, buns are the perfect combination of thick, fluffy, and sweet characteristics, a trio tailor-made for French toasting. The stale consistency of day-old leftovers also makes buns an ideal French toast candidate as their structural integrity will hold up to dipping and soaking in an egg batter prior to frying. The fact that hot dog buns are generally a plain type of bread (unless you've got a Chicago-style poppyseed bun) also opens up the possibility to customize French toast flavors for your favorite version of the breakfast food.