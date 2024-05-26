14 Ingredients To Boost The Fiber In Your Recipes, According To A Plant Nutritionist

Protein. Protein. Protein. It's all anyone talks about when it comes to nutrition. And although protein is essential, it's typically not difficult to meet the suggested intake requirements if you're consuming enough food in a day. Only a very small population of Americans get less protein than recommended according to the National Institute of Health (NIH). However, the NIH also reports that only 5% of the population is getting adequate fiber in their diet, leaving the other 95% deficient.

Low-fiber diets can lead to inflammation, which can, in turn, lead to an increased risk for non-communicable diseases. Fiber is fuel for the gut, and a healthy gut microbiome can keep all systems running smoothly from your heart to your brain to your digestive tract. But how can you be sure you don't fall into the striking majority of the population that doesn't get enough fiber in their diets?

After getting my Plant Based Nutrition Certification from Cornell University and designing meal plans and products to help reverse and prevent disease, I couldn't help but notice how many people could solve a wealth of their health issues simply by eating more plant-based whole foods. But the truth is, many people don't know where to start. There are plenty of ingredients you can add to your favorite recipes to help boost your fiber intake and keep your body in tip-top shape. And luckily for us, most fiber-licious foods are quite tasty and can boost the flavor of your food as well.