Chickpeas Give Your Waldorf Salad A Dense, Protein-Packed Bite

A traditional Waldorf salad contains apples, walnuts, celery, and sometimes raisins or grapes, with a mayonnaise-based dressing — although some recipes opt to use Greek yogurt for a more nutritious alternative — either on its own or over a bed of lettuce. While the salad is delicious without additional ingredients, you may want to add something extra to make it more filling. This is especially important if you want to add protein to make it a more rounded meal.

One easy addition that fits the bill is chicken, but you don't want to overlook a more unique and arguably just as delicious option: chickpeas. One cup of chickpeas has 14.5 grams of protein, along with other nutrients and minerals, such as fiber, potassium, and iron. Don't let the addition of chickpeas stop you from adding chicken as well. With chicken and chickpeas, your upgraded Waldorf salad will make for one filling and nutritious meal, especially if you use Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise. So, how should you incorporate chickpeas into your Waldorf salad?