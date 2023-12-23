Chickpeas Give Your Waldorf Salad A Dense, Protein-Packed Bite
A traditional Waldorf salad contains apples, walnuts, celery, and sometimes raisins or grapes, with a mayonnaise-based dressing — although some recipes opt to use Greek yogurt for a more nutritious alternative — either on its own or over a bed of lettuce. While the salad is delicious without additional ingredients, you may want to add something extra to make it more filling. This is especially important if you want to add protein to make it a more rounded meal.
One easy addition that fits the bill is chicken, but you don't want to overlook a more unique and arguably just as delicious option: chickpeas. One cup of chickpeas has 14.5 grams of protein, along with other nutrients and minerals, such as fiber, potassium, and iron. Don't let the addition of chickpeas stop you from adding chicken as well. With chicken and chickpeas, your upgraded Waldorf salad will make for one filling and nutritious meal, especially if you use Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise. So, how should you incorporate chickpeas into your Waldorf salad?
Use either raw or roasted chickpeas
Once you've decided to try chickpeas in your next Waldorf salad, all that is left to do is determine how you'd like to prepare them. For less prep time, you can use raw chickpeas — buy them canned, then drain and rinse them before adding them to the salad.
Or, if you're someone who likes all the crunch they can get in a salad, then you can roast the chickpeas — this will also allow you to season them to your liking, leading to even more flavor packed into the salad. The seasoning is completely up to your preferences, but some great options include paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
To roast them, you can use Tasting Table's recipe for crispy chickpeas, which calls for roasting the chickpeas on the stovetop. Additionally, the recipe uses thyme, rosemary, and garlic for seasoning. If you seek a less hands-on method, you can roast the chickpeas in the oven or with an air fryer.