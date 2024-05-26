We Tried Lindt Lindor Non-Dairy Oatmilk Chocolate Truffles, A Welcome Vegan Addition

Lindt Lindor chocolate truffles date back to 1967, the year the beloved Swiss chocolate brand transformed its signature chocolate into its now iconic truffle rounds. That first truffle round was a classic creamy chocolate that sparked a truffle sensation. Then came a dark chocolate truffle, which marked the first venture into the world of bittersweet deep chocolate flavor. Today, Lindt makes over 1 billion Lindor truffles in a wide variety of flavors that reflect its global reach, including dulce de leche, pistachio, matcha, blood orange, and mango.

Now, for the first time ever, chocolate lovers who observe a non-dairy diet can enjoy Lindt Lindor chocolate truffles in two all-new vegan flavors: oatmilk milk chocolate truffles and oatmilk dark chocolate truffles. While the plant-based food market has exploded in recent years, that growth has most often been seen in savory meat alternatives, such as vegan burgers and faux chicken tenders. Plant-based sweets from major chocolate brands, as opposed to companies that specialize in producing non-dairy products, are only now beginning to emerge in the marketplace.

A common fear about vegan chocolate is that the absence of dairy will render the chocolate less decadent. To put this to the test, I sampled the new Lindt Lindor oatmilk chocolate truffles alongside their dairy chocolate counterparts to see how the truffles compared. As a lover of all things chocolate and a lifelong fan of Lindt Lindor chocolate truffles who enjoys both dairy and non-dairy treats, I was surprised by the results.