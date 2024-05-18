The Key Ingredient Tip To Remember When Baking Oatmeal Bread

If you love bread but desire a change from the same old texture and flavor of regular wheat flour, then try oatmeal bread. This baked treat is hearty and substantial with a nice chew to it. It's perfect for making simple toast, sandwiches, or even as the base for a complete meal served with a delicious meat stew or baked beans. But to make a great oatmeal bread, you need to choose the right type of oats first.

There are several types of oats, with the three main categories being: Quick oats (aka instant oats), old-fashioned (aka rolled oats), and steel-cut (aka pinhead oats). Steel-cut is the least processed kind with limited absorption ability and is, therefore, not commonly used in baking. That leaves us with the first two types. The one recommended for baking oatmeal bread is old-fashioned oats.

The difference between instant oats and old-fashioned oats is how they're processed. Both of these oats are usually steamed and rolled into flat flakes, but the instant variety is rolled much thinner than the old-fashioned. As a result, old-fashioned oats tend to preserve more of their texture and flavor hence they create a much fuller consistency. This is why oatmeal bread (made using old-fashioned oats) has that distinct bite that sets it apart from regular loaves made of purely all-purpose or white flour. Instant oats tend to be mushy with a more subtle flavor and because they hold less water would make a too-sticky dough.