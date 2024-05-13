Brandy Sour Vs Crusta: What's The Difference?

While often eclipsed by spirits like gin or whiskey, brandy can provide a delicious boozy base, too. Distilled since the Middle Ages — an early favorite of American colonists — the spirit appeared in some of the earliest drink creations. The milk punch is a brandy cocktail that dates back to the 1700s, with a recipe recorded by Benjamin Franklin.

By the time the 19th century rolled around, American mixology had entered its heyday, and brandy made frequent appearances. In the influential 1862 cocktail book, the "Bar-Tender's Guide," acclaimed cocktail curator Jerry Thomas noted a few slings with the spirit — including the brandy sour and brandy crusta.

The two popular drinks from the era share quite a few overlapping qualities. They rely on a bandy base paired with lemon, and simple syrup. However, the crusta also throws in orange and maraschino liqueur, which makes it more fruity and boozy. Alternatively, the brandy sour sticks to a classic sour template, which makes it the perfect jumping-off point for a range of creative renditions.