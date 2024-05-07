The One Jarred Ingredient You Need For Next Level Boxed Mac And Cheese

It's okay to admit it — you've likely turned up your nose to Cheez Whiz at some point in time. We tend to see this bright yellow, drippy condiment as a topping for hot dogs, nachos, and of course, Philly cheesesteaks. So when we're trying to make a tasty, homemade meal, these jars aren't typically the first choice we're reaching for. When it comes to boxed mac and cheese, however, Cheez Whiz is a criminally misunderstood ingredient, and there's plenty of reasons you'll want to incorporate it into your next batch.

First of all, let's clear up this common misconception: We're not talking about the cans of cheese you spray like whipped cream. We're talking about jarred Cheez Whiz, which has a runny, dip-like consistency that makes it perfect for dipping, spreading, and stirring into your boxed mac and cheese. There's no need to wait for any blocks or crumbles to melt, and the consistency of the condiment blends perfectly into (and helps thicken) a creamy, gooey sauce. It's meant to be heated, as it's often used as a queso substitute or a dip when mixed with salsa. And with its savory flavor reminiscent of cheddar, jarred Cheez Whiz will bring much more cheesy goodness to the powder packet in your box.