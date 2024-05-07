The Important Differences Between Sourdough And Soda Bread

Typically round, crusty, and scored on top, sourdough and soda bread look pretty similar at first glance. But open them up, take a taste, and you'll see they're very different. The two types of bread have distinct histories, methods of preparation, and flavors. In some ways, they're just about as different as two types of bread can get. However, there are a few similarities. Both breads rely on one key ingredient: lactic acid. Lactic acid is an organic compound produced through fermentation. It's found in kimchi, yogurt, pickles, and other fermented foods and provides a sour, tangy flavor.

In soda bread, which is typically made from flour, baking soda, and buttermilk, the lactic acid in the buttermilk reacts with the baking soda, creating bubbles that help the bread rise. Lactic acid is present in sourdough starter — the fermented natural yeast that gives sourdough its characteristic flavor — too. Basically, lactic acid bacteria produced through fermentation put the "sour" in "sourdough."

Look deeper, and you'll find similarities in the differences, too. Both sourdough and soda bread help us understand the role of bread in human culture. Both speak to the ways that bread baking has changed over time. If you're a beginner baker, learning about — and baking — the two types of bread will offer you a crash course in the interplay between ingredients and the process of leavening bread. Compare techniques, and you'll learn lessons you can apply to baking at large.