The Type Of Sushi Roll You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Bold, ambitious, motivated, and passionate — all words to describe the Aries. Mellow, however, is not one of them. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries are known for their competitive streak. As it turns out, they want to be first everywhere else in life too, and they're anything but shy about it. Not only are they the first sign, but they're also the first fire sign on the zodiac calendar, and boy are these signs spicy. Known for being hot-headed with an explosive temper, Aries aren't people you want to stand in the way of.

That isn't to say these signs aren't lovely to be around. They can be upbeat, playful, and positive people who enjoy living life to the fullest — but their impulsive and fiery nature often leads them into situations that overshadow that. For that reason, if the Aries were any type of sushi roll, it'd be just as spicy as they are. That, of course, makes them the spicy tuna roll. Made from a combination of raw tuna and chili sauce, the spicy tuna roll is as bold in flavor as these signs are in spirit — with a spice level that will go straight to your head.

Fittingly, it's also easily one of the most popular sushi rolls in American sushi restaurants, so you Aries should read this and feel like winners. But, if it's not quite spicy enough, you can always turn to spicy mayo to give your tuna roll a little more heat.