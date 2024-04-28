The Cuts Of Meat You Should Avoid Cooking In An Air Fryer

The air fryer is a magical invention. Not just for reheating fries to optimal crispiness and cooking your breaded chicken extra crunchy, you can use it to make everything from donuts to melted chocolate. But while it seems like you can throw practically anything into the air fryer, even this wondrous appliance has its limits. So if you're thinking of tossing bone-in meat and poultry in your device, you'll want to think twice.

For starters, you might encounter a technical issue before you begin cooking. Since air fryers are typically compact countertop appliances, you may not even be able to wrangle a whole chicken or turkey into the basket. But if you do manage to cram it in there, it's unlikely your device will have enough space to properly cook your protein. Air fryers work by circulating hot air around your food, but with limited room for airflow, you may get an unevenly cooked bird. Not only can this pose a food safety issue, as certain areas of your meat may remain somewhat raw, but the taste and texture of your final product is unlikely to turn out the way you want it to.