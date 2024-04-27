Give Your Chocolate Fudge A Salty Boost With One Unique Addition

We know pairing chocolate and salt is a flavor enhancer that can take sweets to new heights, but thanks to Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing, we have new tricks up our sleeves when it comes to up-leveling decadent bites of fudge with mouthwatering-inducing savory undertones. Chocolate fudge and cheddar cheese may sound like a combination that belongs tucked away in the depths of your kitchen, but the surprising match will have you reaching for more. Think of the buttery, creamy tang of cheddar matched with your favorite gooey chocolate fudge recipe, and you're in for a treat.

In Le Moing's recipe, culinary adventurists combine a half-cup of cheddar cheese spread with a half stick of butter, sugar, cocoa, and the added ingredients of your choosing — think a pinch of cayenne peppers and toasted walnuts — to make a fudgy mixture to set in the freezer to serve and enjoy later on. The taste of cheddar cheese will be subtly recognizable, and the chocolate cheddar fudge will stand out when placed among other cheeses and sweets. Want to try the combination but don't include dairy in your diet? A vegan spread made of cashews can work as a replacement, or if you can't find a creamy cheese spread in your market, try finely dicing cheese cubes to incorporate into the recipe.