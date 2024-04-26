Swap Graham Crackers With Store-Bought Donuts For Sweeter S'mores

The beauty of picking up store-bought donuts is that you can typically choose from at least a few different flavors, depending on what you're craving that day. If you can find them, go with caramel apple or pumpkin spice for a fall theme; rich chocolate, strawberry, or coconut for complementary flavors; or even plain old glazed, which will still make for delicious s'mores. If you're making these desserts for a crowd (like on a camping trip, for example), pick up a variety pack so everyone can choose their own tasty adventure. And if you really want to get fancy, bring additional luxurious ingredients that will take your s'mores to the next level like lemon curd, boozy chocolate, freeze-dried fruit, and salted caramel sauce for a double dose of sweetness and richness.

Once you've got your flavors sorted, there are a few ways to pull everything together. Simply slice your donuts lengthwise and smush your chocolate and marshmallows in between, like you would with graham crackers (although you'll need more of the latter two ingredients than normal). Or if you're at home, you can grill your glazed donuts or toast them in a skillet, melting the chocolate separately and spreading it on each one. For some extra crunch so you get to experience the best of both worlds, crumble up graham crackers and stick the pieces in your donut sandwich as well.