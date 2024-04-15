12 Best Gyros You Can Get In NYC, According To A Lifelong New Yorker
The humble gyro, with a tumultuous and fascinating history, has many names — many pronunciations, that is. Here in New York, it's not uncommon to hear the beloved street food's name belted out at a deli counter — "I'll have the jye-ro." But as much as it pains me to say, as a New Yorker who's grown accustomed to succumbing to this faux pas, the correct pronunciation is "year-oh," and always has been. Whether or not you want to debate this claim, one thing stands true: The gyro is a New York staple.
Today, European-style street food is experiencing a well-deserved renaissance as people seek a more affordable alternative to dining at gourmet restaurants. The gyro, with its myriad of flavors and styles, is among the most popular of the cuisine and is sold throughout New York in fast-casual restaurants, food trucks, and street-side carts. The sandwich is characterized by meat shaved off a rotisserie and served inside a warm pita and is said to have originated in Greece over 2,000 years ago. It continues to boom in popularity as more Greek immigrants with a taste for their native cuisine flock to the city that never sleeps. In this list, I'll showcase some of the most beloved gyro-slinging institutions in New York City, discovered through my food-focused treks, online reviews, and friends and family in NYC. To experience the city's best means that indulging in a saucy, meaty gyro is absolutely necessary — no matter how you insist on pronouncing it.
King Souvlaki
Although its name boasts another Greek staple as its claim to fame, the gyros from King Souvlaki have achieved legendary status in New York since its inception in 1979. King Souvlaki exists as a fleet of food trucks scattered around the borough of Queens, with one brick-and-mortar location in Brooklyn. Although souvlaki — a much different type of Greek meat, sometimes confused with gyro — is its namesake, its gyros are what put it on the map and nestled it in the hearts of New Yorkers.
Stop by a King Souvlaki truck in Queens and forgo the storefront for an authentic taste of New York's fresh and famous street food meat. Gyro meat from King Souvlaki is hand-stacked, meaning that meat is delicately cut and stacked on a spit, with drier and fattier bits dispersed accordingly. Get yours with either lamb or chicken and french fries stuffed inside to experience a gyro revered throughout the U.S. The restaurant's exceptional meats, housemade King Sauce, and all grilled items are prepared using authentic Greek olive oil. These meals are on the pricier side for street food, coming in at around $14, but I can tell you with confidence that they're worth every penny. King Souvlaki trucks are open daily for lunch and dinner, closing at midnight.
Multiple locations
Turco Mediterranean Grill
Midtown's Turco is a Turkish joint featuring the best in all things Mediterranean. Whether you're after a gyro, a fresh salad, or an array of mezze, Turco has you covered. The restaurant's tiny yet cozy interior is reminiscent of most fast-casual Manhattan spots, where minimalism in the dining room never represents a compromise on food quality. While the restaurant is a little different than the other options on this list by specializing in Turkish cuisine as opposed to Greek, it still produces a gyro that will blow you away, albeit not without a few differences from the traditional New York fare that we know and love.
Turco Mediterranean Grill is renowned among Manhattan locals thanks to the freshly baked bread used for its gyros. That's right — bread, and not pita. These sandwiches look much more like a typical deli sandwich and not the gyro wrapped in pita that initially comes to mind. But don't let this minute detail convince you not to stop in one day and grab a gyro on the go. The meat is delicate and thinly sliced and is much closer to Greek gyro than Turkish shawarma, and the bread is oh-so-tasty warm and fresh. This gyro provides a great respite when you're getting bored of the standard food truck fare. Turco is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 9:50 p.m.
(212) 510-8666
604 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
GY Rose
This Greek eatery in Midtown is new on the scene but has quickly captured the attention of New Yorkers looking for their next favorite lunch spot or a casual but intimate night out. GY Rose specializes in delicious hand-stacked gyros made with high-quality meat, including free-range chicken. The restaurant commits to providing a welcoming and calm atmosphere — a much-appreciated gesture in a city that flourishes on hustle culture. Let friendly, knowledgeable staff answer any questions that often arise when ordering international cuisine, and settle in for a meal in the tidy and cozy dining room rather than taking your food to go.
Choose between a classic beef and lamb gyro, or try a delicious chicken or pork gyro for a little something outside the norm. Traditional gyros are made with premium Angus beef and high-quality lamb and come topped with fresh Greek herbs and your choice of sauce. You can watch chefs prepare your sandwich in the open kitchen and let the spinning of the meat spindle mesmerize you. Load your gyro up with creamy and zesty tzatziki sauce, most frequently found on gyros, or branch out and try the restaurant's house sauce. Gy Rose is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(917) 409-1622
954 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10022
Yia Yia's Taverna
Yia yia means grandma in Greek, and who doesn't appreciate a home-style meal cooked with love by grandma? Yia Yia's Taverna is a snug neighborhood spot in charming Bushwick in Brooklyn that specializes in all the Greek classics, from octopus to spanakopita to — you guessed it — gyros. The restaurant's atmosphere is quaint and minimalist, and the best part of dining in is the patio. On a warm spring day, enjoy a cool breeze with a handcrafted Greek sandwich and a cocktail for a little bit of well-deserved lunchtime bliss.
Gyros at Yia Yia's come with the works: fresh veggies, tzatziki sauce, and french fries stuffed inside. Enjoy your gyro as a classic pita sandwich or as a platter with Greek salad and rice or french fries. At only $8.50, a gyro from Yia Yia's comes with a street food price tag and all the ambiance and hominess of a sit-down restaurant to boot. Note that after 5 p.m. on weekends, gyros aren't for sale, so don't forget to get your fix earlier in the day. Yia Yia's Taverna is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(718) 821-5900
1035 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Tony Dragon's Grill
When a typical New Yorker is on lunch break from their swanky Madison Avenue job, they're not looking for a three-story, Michelin-rated, gourmet establishment for their meal. No way. They're on the hunt, of course, for a kitchen on wheels. Tony Dragon's Greek-Italian fusion food truck is the place to be come lunch hour in the Upper East Side. The restaurant is most famous for its grilled chicken breast bowl, with an array of Mediterranean staples following close behind, from kebabs to sausage and peppers to souvlaki. But those in the know forgo the famed chicken for one of the best food truck gyros in New York.
Tony Dragon's Grille prides itself on serving simple, fresh, and high-quality ingredients that bring the flavors of the Mediterranean directly to the sprawling streets of New York. Make sure to get in line ahead of the rush and snag a gyro loaded with fresh and tangy, classic housemade tzatziki. Piping hot, thinly sliced meat with crispy edges is nestled in a pillowy pita, but the sauce really makes the sandwich come alive. If you're looking to shake things up from traditional tzatziki, try the truck's Chili Moni sauce — a blend of secret spices, tomato, and jalapeño — on your gyro for a little something unique and bursting with spicy flavor. Tony Dragon's Grille is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and early dinner.
(917) 299-1550
Madison Ave & E 62nd St, New York, NY 10065
BZ Grill
Astoria — also known as "Little Greece" to New Yorkers — is a hotbed of Greek culture. BZ Grill, located in this charming Queens neighborhood, takes precedence as the best spot in Greek food in the area. The restaurant provides Greek immigrants with meals from their native land and showcases the best Mediterranean dishes worthy of trying at least once to those less familiar with the cuisine. The restaurant maintains a cozy, old-school café vibe with its simple, clean decor, including spots to sit on the sidewalk and observe lively Astoria Boulevard while you chow down.
BZ Grill, while renowned for its Greek food in general, is most famous for serving the state's best gyro. Of the four cuts of meat typically used for gyros, beef and lamb are usually the most frequently found rotating on the mesmerizing spit, but BZ specializes in less popular pork for its classic version of the sandwich, along with a chicken option. Two rotisseries of each meat spin behind the counter, prompting you to make the near-impossible decision. I recommend the famous pork gyro, which is made with tender meat, crispy on the outside, and served with fresh veggies and tzatziki. BZ Grill is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
(718) 932-7858
27-02 Astoria Blvd, Astoria, NY 11102
Olives and Pita
Brooklyn residents might remember this spot as Louie's Gyros, a Simpsons-themed Greek spot with a fun and lively atmosphere and delicious food to boot. Customers know the staff by name, and lunchtime is a zoo, as is the case with nearly all iconic New York institutions. Louie's changed things up quite a bit in recent times with a rebrand, but the gyros are the same: Among the best in the borough.
Gyro meat at Olives and Pita is minced lamb and beef on a massive, rotating spit. Staff slices off extra-thin pieces that practically melt in your mouth for pita sandwiches and platters. Grab a gyro and add either a side of hand-cut french fries or lemon potatoes bursting with tart citrus and oregano flavor. Upgrade your fries to Greek fries for a feta-covered extravaganza. Make sure to ask at the counter about a secret hot sauce to mix with tzatziki to kick your gyro up a notch. Olives and Pita is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(347) 909-7121
7720 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Souvlaki GR
Souvlaki GR locations can be found throughout Manhattan, including a roaming food truck that's always on a mission to track down a sizable, hungry lunch crowd. The restaurants are designed to mimic the traditional cafés of Mykonos, with blue and white decor and dangling bistro lights that make you feel like you're enjoying the sound of crashing waves against the island rather than the shouts and honks of chaotic NYC. Every Greek staple is represented on the menu at Souvlaki GR, all crafted with an authentic and genuine love of the cuisine.
Although the brick-and-mortar restaurants don't specialize in wrapped pita sandwiches, the Souvlaki GR food truck certainly does. The truck is always roaming, but you can usually track it down near Wall Street, where bankers and brokers line up around the block for gyros stuffed with french fries and souvlaki sandwiches. This elevated food truck fare is some of the best Mediterranean food in New York City, so the next time you're touring the Finacial District, get in line before the metaphorical lunch bell rings. The Souvlaki GR truck is open daily on weekdays and available for hire on weekends.
Multiple locations
Efes Mediterranean Gyro and Grill
Take a stroll down quaint Fulton Street in Brooklyn and pop into Turkish-owned Efes Mediterranean Gyro and Grill for a tasty bite and reprieve from a busy day. The humble restaurant is as hip and cozy as the neighborhood it's in, with colorful decor and a comfortable front patio where patrons can enjoy their meal as they observe passersby and the happenings on the block. The ambiance is fast-casual with class, for a bit of the best of both worlds.
Efes's extensive menu caters to a variety of palates, with seafood, vegetarian options, and nutritious soups and salads. I, of course, show up for the main attraction: the gyro. Enjoy a lamb or chicken gyro as a pita sandwich or platter with salad and rice. Add feta cheese to a lamb gyro for a delectable sweet-and-salty mix in your sandwich, and be sure to include a side of housemade hummus or baba ganoush. Efes Mediterranean Gyro and Grill is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
(347) 725-3300
887 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Halal Guys
If you've ever visited the city, you've likely spotted yellow carts with tantalizing smells wafting from them, dotting what appears to be every single street corner in all of Manhattan. You've also probably noticed that there is always a line at these carts. Always. These carts are owned by The Halal Guys, a chain that's as iconic to New York as the Empire State Building and the Yankees. Tourists and locals alike line up and around the block to indulge in an affordable meal from these carts, consistently delicious, no matter which location you visit.
The Halal Guys specialize in platters and sandwiches featuring beef gyro, falafel, and chicken. Beef gyro, as opposed to the typical lamb and beef combo found at most establishments, is made with seasoned meat cut into small, thin slices. The meat is delicious, and the veggies are fresh and tasty, but the pièce de résistance? Gracing each sandwich is some of the best sauce in New York. Gyros come with signature hot sauce and The Halal Guys' renowned white sauce, which is a unique take on tzatziki. New Yorkers can't get enough of it. The Halal Guys' carts open daily in the afternoon and close in the early morning hours.
Multiple locations
Uncle Gussy's
Family-owned Uncle Gussy's does Greek food the way it was meant to be enjoyed in New York: fast, fresh, and with a dedication to the art of cooking. The family behind the acclaimed food truck claims responsibility for the first Greek food truck in the world, so when you're lining up outside Uncle Gussy's, you know you're getting a meal straight from the OGs. The family started in 1971 with a modest hot dog and pretzel cart and later transformed their business into the Midtown staple we know and love today.
The menu at Uncle Gussy's is straight and to the point. Choose your protein, and then choose either a platter or a sandwich wrapped in a toasty pita. If you're extra hangry come lunchtime, opt for a combo pita. This sandwich is brimming with both gyro meat and chicken gyro and stuffed with french fries. Or, change things up and skip the pita. Instead, top your Greek fries with gyro meat for an indulgent french fry experience that requires a knife and fork. Uncle Gussy's truck is open weekdays for lunch, closing at 4 p.m.
(929) 600-1111
345 Park Ave, New York, NY 10154
The Greek Kitchen
The Greek Kitchen on 10th Avenue is an authentic, elevated diner with ample indoor and outdoor seating and a wrap-around bar. The full-service restaurant caters to families, large parties, and those looking for an intimate night out without breaking the bank. Book the restaurant's gorgeous private room — a hot commodity in an area known for teeny-tiny restaurants — and let the kitchen provide delicious meals that suit everybody's tastes.
All the staples are at The Greek Kitchen, including some items less frequently found on Mediterranean menus, like calf's liver and veal chops. Start your meal off with a housemade, traditional lemony avgolemono soup, made with chicken and orzo, and the restaurant's signature chargrilled octopus. After you've tickled your appetite, grab a gyro as a sandwich or a platter, and be sure to add a side of fries. Get an array of cold dips for dipping fries and your sandwich, making each bite a different flavor explosion. The Greek Kitchen is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
(212) 581-4300
889 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Methodology
To compile this list, I drew upon my extensive familiarity with NYC as a lifelong resident, along with my expertise and enthusiasm for Mediterranean cuisine. Having worked in a Greek restaurant where we churned out dozens of gyros daily at lunchtime, I understand the essence of an exceptional gyro. Like many iconic New York dishes, the perfect gyro demands fresh, traditional ingredients, time-honored recipes, and meticulous preparation.
I personally visited some of the spots featured here, while others garnered recognition through their stellar reputations. I made additional discoveries through online reviews and recommendations from local connections. I chose each restaurant based on its ability to craft a delicious and famous gyro at a fair price and not based on other menu offerings. However, many restaurants on this list served noteworthy meals outside of the main focus. Many eateries attempt to produce a gyro that will go down in history, but only a few can come close to having the absolute best gyro in New York City, and I hope you find that this list showcases some worthy contenders.