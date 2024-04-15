12 Best Gyros You Can Get In NYC, According To A Lifelong New Yorker

The humble gyro, with a tumultuous and fascinating history, has many names — many pronunciations, that is. Here in New York, it's not uncommon to hear the beloved street food's name belted out at a deli counter — "I'll have the jye-ro." But as much as it pains me to say, as a New Yorker who's grown accustomed to succumbing to this faux pas, the correct pronunciation is "year-oh," and always has been. Whether or not you want to debate this claim, one thing stands true: The gyro is a New York staple.

Today, European-style street food is experiencing a well-deserved renaissance as people seek a more affordable alternative to dining at gourmet restaurants. The gyro, with its myriad of flavors and styles, is among the most popular of the cuisine and is sold throughout New York in fast-casual restaurants, food trucks, and street-side carts. The sandwich is characterized by meat shaved off a rotisserie and served inside a warm pita and is said to have originated in Greece over 2,000 years ago. It continues to boom in popularity as more Greek immigrants with a taste for their native cuisine flock to the city that never sleeps. In this list, I'll showcase some of the most beloved gyro-slinging institutions in New York City, discovered through my food-focused treks, online reviews, and friends and family in NYC. To experience the city's best means that indulging in a saucy, meaty gyro is absolutely necessary — no matter how you insist on pronouncing it.