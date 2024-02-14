Ditch The Pita Bread And Load Up Steakhouse Fries With Delicious Gyro Fixings

Gyro meat and fixings like creamy tzatziki, fresh tomatoes, sliced red onions, crumbled feta cheese, and sometimes a squirt of lemon juice are typically wrapped in warm pita bread and served as a sandwich. At some Greek eateries, you might be given the option to order a gyro platter, where the meat and toppings are then paired with fries on the side. Actually, we think steakhouse fries are the ideal vessel for the flavorful ingredients, so why not swap out the pita bread for spuds and make loaded fries? Then you can serve this killer dish as an innovative appetizer at your next casual dinner party.

Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn used inspiration from the traditional dish to create this loaded gyro fries recipe. In it McGlinn combines homemade gyro meat made with ground lamb, tzatziki, sliced Roma tomatoes, and thinly-sliced red onions. From there, the fries act as a base to pull the dish together. All french fry varieties are delicious (curly, shoestring, etc.), but steakhouse fries are the best option for this recipe because they're thick and flat — similar to pita chips — so they can hold all of the toppings.