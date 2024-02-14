Ditch The Pita Bread And Load Up Steakhouse Fries With Delicious Gyro Fixings
Gyro meat and fixings like creamy tzatziki, fresh tomatoes, sliced red onions, crumbled feta cheese, and sometimes a squirt of lemon juice are typically wrapped in warm pita bread and served as a sandwich. At some Greek eateries, you might be given the option to order a gyro platter, where the meat and toppings are then paired with fries on the side. Actually, we think steakhouse fries are the ideal vessel for the flavorful ingredients, so why not swap out the pita bread for spuds and make loaded fries? Then you can serve this killer dish as an innovative appetizer at your next casual dinner party.
Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn used inspiration from the traditional dish to create this loaded gyro fries recipe. In it McGlinn combines homemade gyro meat made with ground lamb, tzatziki, sliced Roma tomatoes, and thinly-sliced red onions. From there, the fries act as a base to pull the dish together. All french fry varieties are delicious (curly, shoestring, etc.), but steakhouse fries are the best option for this recipe because they're thick and flat — similar to pita chips — so they can hold all of the toppings.
Cook the fries separately to make them crispy
The key to getting the steakhouse fries crispy enough to withstand the dense toppings, like gyro meat and tomatoes, is to cook them on their own first. McGlinn suggests setting your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and baking the fries for 15 to 20 minutes, but double check the bag for specific cooking instructions. Toss the fries in oil to make sure they crisp up, and sprinkle seasoning salt or spicy Aleppo pepper over them to amp up their flavor. To get the crispiest fries, keep the oven shut while they're cooking and don't overcrowd the pan.
McGlinn makes her own gyro meat and tzatziki in this recipe, but there are ways to get these loaded fries on the table in less time. If you're lucky enough to live near an authentic Greek restaurant, order some gyro shaved off the rotisserie and a side of tzatziki to save some time. You can also buy store-bought gyro meat and pre-made tzatziki at the grocery store. To take these loaded gyro fries to the next level, add garnishes that are common in Mediterranean fare like crumbled feta cheese, shredded lettuce, hot sauce, shredded red cabbage, or seasonings like dried sumac and oregano.