Greek Feta Is The Perfect Cheese To Pair With Roast Lamb For A Sweet-And-Salty Contrast

Pairing cheese with meat is often an art form where you want to balance and complement flavors. Mild meats like chicken may call for milder cheeses like creamy Brie. But what about gamey roast lamb? What cheese pairs best with this meat? Through an insightful chat with Laura Downey, cheesemonger and owner of Fairfield & Greenwich Cheese Company, Tasting Table learned Greek feta is the answer. It's the quintessential cheese to pair with roast lamb. "The tanginess of the feta helps cut through the fattiness of the lamb," Downey explains.

Greek feta's ability to stand up to the intense lamb flavors without overpowering it makes it an ideal pairing. This cheese, traditionally made from sheep's milk and sometimes a bit of goat's milk, offers a refreshingly vibrant taste, Downey shares. "[Feta] is bright and milky with notes of lemon, which pairs beautifully with lamb, particularly if you roast it with plenty of fresh herbs and garlic," she elaborates. Thus, Greek feta, when paired with the subtle sweetness of roast lamb, creates a harmonious blend of sweet and salty tastes. Thanks to Greek feta's lemony notes, there's a pleasant and needed hint of acidity. So, while Greek feta has contrasting flavors to the roast lamb, the combination is complementary.