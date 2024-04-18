A Cocktail Expert's Top Tip For Infusing Whiskey

As delicious as a straight dram of whiskey might be, infusing some of the whiskey bottles lined up at your home bar can be a fun way to build texture and develop tasting notes. Whether you're looking to infuse a dram with vanilla or bring a fruity, sweet punch to a glass with dates, knowing how to infuse booze can help you feel like a professional bartender. Plus, you'll have something fun to work with the next time you're craving an old fashioned with a flavorful twist.

We spoke to Justin Lavenue, owner of Austin, Texas' The Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor for tips on how to bring creative additions to our favorite whiskey labels without ruining the tasting notes we already appreciate. Lavenue encourages aspiring at-home bartenders to think carefully about pairings. "Choose whiskies that are more value-driven labels so that infusing them with dried fruits improves the end result," he advises. You may not want to use your finest blend for your creative undertakings, so start with a label that you wouldn't mind experiencing an altered taste.