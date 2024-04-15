The Simple Tip For A Salad That Looks As Good As It Tastes

Summer is the harbinger of salad season, when cool, crisp vegetables take center stage. The likes of cucumbers, carrots, zucchini, radishes, sweet onions, or almost any veggie, just tastes better during warmer months. However, if you want to make an even better salad that looks as pretty as the leafy greens and veggies that comprise it taste, follow this simple tip: Shave those in-season ingredients into ribbons rather than chopping them up into chunks.

When you use this technique that requires little more than a peeler, you are not only crafting beautiful and sophisticated slivers of your favorite veggies, you are creating a different texture experience. Maybe it is just the visual presentation, but ribbons of cucumbers, carrots, asparagus, and zucchini seem to taste sweeter and lighter, and they do so without sacrificing that beloved crunch. Whether you are creating an everyday salad with an herby lemon vinaigrette or a tortellini Greek salad, there are plenty of opportunities to incorporate lovely strips of veggies into your classic recipes.

It's super easy to do. After washing and drying your vegetables start peeling from the top, swooshing the peeler all the way from top to bottom. For a carrot, you may want to discard the outer layer. Keep rotating the vegetable so that the strips don't get too wide, and stop when you get to the very center. For carrots, this can be finely chopped. For cucumbers and zucchini, you may want to discard the seeded centers.