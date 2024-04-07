Why It's Actually Not A Good Idea To Cook Your Beef Stew All Day

With certain dishes, like a special Italian Sunday sauce or beef stew, it's easy to get the idea that you should let them cook as long as possible. This thought may be backed by the ease of allowing your meal to simmer in the background all day, leaving you free to focus on other things. But sometimes, cooking your food for hours and hours can actually backfire — and this is certainly the case with beef stew. If you let your meat simmer in its own (delicious) juices for too long, it can actually disintegrate, leaving you with a wet, soggy mess of a meal.

There are a few reasons for why this occurs. We want our meat to become tender, of course, which is why we typically want to bring its internal temperature up to at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit. This is when the muscle fibers begin to break down and the beef starts releasing its juices internally. If we expose it to heat for too long, however, much of that precious liquid and fat will cook out, leaving us with tough, dry chunks. Forcing your meat to simmer for an extended period of time causes those fibers to fully collapse, which ruins the structural integrity of the beef.