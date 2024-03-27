Prince William's Favorite Drink Is An Orange Wonder, The Kamikaze Cocktail

From Princess Diana's go-to tomato mousse to King Charles' all-time favorite pheasant pie, the gastronomic habits of the royal family seem to keep foodies worldwide hungry for more details. Fittingly, many of their preferences for spirits are just as interesting. Both Prince William and Duchess Kate share a penchant for a glass of white wine, but when it comes to cocktails, the punchier the better. The couple even served an elevated jungle juice punch at their royal wedding in 2011: a mixture of vodka, champagne, and passion fruit juice, reportedly a favorite of Duchess Kate's. Queen Elizabeth II herself was known to enjoy a Gin and Dubonnet before lunch.

When Prince William reaches for a cocktail, it's a kamikaze — a drink the Prince calls "silent but deadly," via U.K. news outlet Woman & Home. It's a fittingly deadly name for the strong, spirit-forward sipper. If you haven't tried it before, the kamikaze cocktail (25% ABV) combines equal parts vodka, triple sec, and lime juice, wet-shaken and strained into a chilled martini glass. It's essentially a classic margarita but swaps the tequila for vodka. According to liquor-legend, the kamikaze might have also been the ancestor of the Cosmopolitan.

Sounds pretty tasty? We think so, too. But, it hasn't always been that way. The kamikaze is a "disco drink," a class of '80s cocktails that are widely looked down upon in the mixology community. That makes it all the more fascinating that Prince William names this one as his favorite.