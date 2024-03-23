A Squeeze Of Orange Juice Is The Key To Deliciously Tender Beef Stew

For those cold nights when you need something immensely cozy but aren't sure what to make, beef stew is the way to go. The dish is extremely rich with a warm, enveloping flavor. Every iteration of the classic dinner is delicious, but if you want the most tender version, you need a quintessential breakfast item: orange juice.

Good beef stew is nuanced with a bit of tang that makes you crave another bite so you can savor that initial richness. Wine or balsamic vinegar can be used to get that slight sour note, but orange juice is our pick. Amongst all the ingredients that will add more flavor to beef stew, orange juice reigns supreme. The drink brings some much-needed sweetness, brightness, and tanginess to beef stew. Acidity is an underrated component for stew, but not just in terms of flavor. Thanks to the malic, ascorbic, and citric acid found in OJ, your dish will turn out extremely supple. A splash of orange juice makes for a tangy, flavorful steak tenderizer, and it's no different for beef stew.

When making beef stew with orange juice, cook the meat like you normally would. After searing the meat and adding the stock, wait to add the orange juice until the stock has been brought to a boil. For a large pot of beef stew, around ½ cup of juice is enough, as you don't want it to completely overwhelm the flavor.