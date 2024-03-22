Mix Pomegranate Seeds In Your Muffins For A Unique Burst Of Flavor

Some of the best culinary upgrades are hiding in plain sight. Though your go-to muffin recipes might be delicious, add a juicy pop to the batch to help make your next baker's dozen sing. Pomegranate seeds gently folded into muffin batter make for a tangy surprise. The tarty-sugary ruby gems can stand up in both sweet and savory recipes, and the seeds' inclusion creates a pleasant bite that plays well with the softness of fresh-out-of-the-oven treats.

Not only does the presence of pomegranate bring an aesthetic element to a basic muffin recipe, but the subtle zing that the crunchy pieces bring to freshly baked muffins can make it difficult to hold out for second servings. Whether you are setting out to make Jessica Morone's perfect pomegranate muffins with orange zest or folding pomegranate seeds into a strawberry cornmeal muffin recipe, upgrading baked goods with a touch of fruit couldn't be easier. "The pomegranates and orange flavors really complement each other, so the muffins end up being both sweet and tart and the pomegranate seeds give the muffins a nice texture," Morone gushed to Tasting Table.