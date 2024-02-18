The Stanley Quencher H2.0 Cup You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

We've all seen the memes, and no one can deny how funny Stanley Quencher H2.0 cup drinkers look while walking around holding water bottles bigger than their head. But, as I like to remind people, if it's helping you drink more water, what's the harm? Never mind how much water you should actually be drinking every day — because, as is made clear by the size of these trendsetters, the bigger the Stanley cup, the better.

At least you don't have to worry about them not fitting inside your cup holder. Plus, your ice will last for days. However, apart from size, Stanley cups come in every color and pattern you can think of. Heck, you can even get the entire thing bedazzled if you want.

And if there's one thing that will help get us off soda and on to drinking more agua, it's a personalizable, over-sized water bottle — look no further than the ongoing virality of Stanley drinkware to prove it. But, beyond what the mere act of owning one says about a person, with the variety of styles and colors you have to choose from, the very type you pick can say just as much, if not more.

Whether you've been eyeing the one in your Amazon shopping cart, or already pulled the trigger, there's a Stanley Quencher H2.0 cup for every taste, face, and, as it turns out, zodiac sign.