Trader Joe's New Piquant Popcorn Features An Umami Blast Of Flavor

Trader Joe's is no stranger to fun popped corn flavors — nor even umami-packed ones, for that matter. In the fall of 2023, the grocer stocked its shelves with a limited-time Thanksgiving popcorn inspired by the classic holiday dish, stuffing. The savory treat featured herbs (thyme, sage, and parsley) mixed with seasonings (celery seed and black pepper). The chain also offers seasonal bags like its White Truffle Popcorn with French sea salt and Italian white truffles, and Organic Popcorn with Olive Oil, which sticks to simple ingredients like sea salt and EVOO. Of course, you can also elevate a regular old bag of the snack by sprinkling on several Trader Joe's seasonings, like the Everything but the Elote Seasoning Blend.

If you want to jazz up your umami-packed piquant bag even more, try tacking on a few extra ingredients for a greater depth of flavor. Dried capers can lend a wonderful tang that can balance out some of the popcorn's saltiness while blending butter and Marmite on top can amp up the umami sensation even more.

If you're going for the ultimate sweet-savory juxtaposition, sprinkle M&M's, mini marshmallows, and chocolate-covered raisins into the mix; and if you want a little spice, drizzle hot honey on too. Whether it's Valentine's Day or just a casual Tuesday, you'll easily end up with a crave-worthy snack.