Sprinkle Dried Capers On Popcorn For A Tangy Burst Of Flavor

The vast selection of interesting flavors now available for commercial popcorn should inspire you to discover new twists on how to make your homemade creation unique and tasty, too. Think beyond the usual sweet and savory profiles and experiment with novel flavoring ingredients. Our suggestion? Dried capers.

A staple in Mediterranean cooking, brined capers are worth having in your pantry because of the salty, tangy, and umami punch they give to a variety of dishes, from stews and sauces to pasta and salads. They become even more versatile when dehydrated since you can crush dried capers into powder to use as seasoning. Do this with a mortar and pestle or, for a more even consistency, pop the dried capers into a spice grinder. In powdered form, they're ready to be sprinkled over your homemade popcorn for a tasty movie-night treat that awakens your taste buds.

To add depth to the flavor, pair your dried caper powder with some lemon zest; if you've ever cooked or eaten chicken piccata, you know that lemon and capers go really well together. You can also combine powdered dried capers with dried dill and parmesan cheese for a more subtle blend of brine, herby citrus, and salt that will leave you wanting more. To add richness to your popcorn's flavor and balance the dried capers' intensity, drizzle melted butter before sprinkling the seasonings. This also helps the powder cling to the popcorn.