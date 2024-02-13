6 Tips For Satisfying Vegan & Gluten-Free Soup From Seattle's Caroline Wright - Exclusive

Soup exists in just about every culture, community, and cuisine. There is just something intrinsically healing and nourishing woven into the process of making and eating it, too. Cookbook author, cancer survivor, and Seattle's resident soup cook, Caroline Wright, believes something special comes not just from the soup but also from the act of giving and receiving soup.

She should know more than anyone, too. Wright's re-birth story came at the hands of receiving homemade soup from her local community while she was going through cancer treatment. As an act of reciprocity and self-discovery, Wright returned the favor, making soups to feed those who fed her and her young family during such a tumultuous time. She said to us in an interview, "Making soup and giving it away to people that you love [or] someone having a bad day — it like it changes the person and it changes you. And I think that's the best place to start."

Having just published her second soup-based cookbook, "Seconds," which, like her first book, focuses on vegan and gluten-free soup recipes, Wright encourages everyone to get in the kitchen and make something soupy. Here are a few of her tips and tricks for how to cook your way to a delicious and satisfying vegan, gluten-free soup. For the full scope of Wright's vegan, gluten-free soups, her new book, "Seconds," is available through Seattle-based bookshop Book Larder and is available for national and international shipping.