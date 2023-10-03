The Hearty Soup Intended For Serious Bean Lovers Only

Despite the name sounding a bit intense, making 16-Bean Soup is actually quite simple. To begin with, the fact that most recipes rely on a soup mix certainly makes things much easier. However, if you really wanted to, you could definitely buy your preferred 16 types of beans and make your own mix. After all, there are over 400 types of beans for bean lovers to choose from.

If you're going with the bean mix, there are a few other ingredients you'll need to acquire for 16-Bean Soup. There are usually some vegetables included, such as carrots, celery, and onion (but you can customize your veggie choices to your liking), as well as a stock such as chicken or vegetable. You'll also need spices and herbs like oregano and bay leaves. And, if you'd like to make this recipe even heartier, you can opt to add some type of meat to it — popular options include sausage or ham.

As for how to cook it, 16-Bean Soup can easily be made on the stovetop. But, it's also a perfect recipe to throw into a slow cooker for an easy and hands-off meal.